Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
Texas 294 — Various locations, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 323 — Various locations, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Salt Works Road — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 370 — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 155 — From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256, pavement repair and overlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
FM 93 — Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 855 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2138 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 343 — Between U.S. 69 and FM 851, blade level up operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 241 — From U.S. 69 southeast to Texas 21, safety widening project.
CR 3202 — At Mills Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 1504 — At Turnpike Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From Nacogdoches Street to Tena Street in Jacksonville, sidewalk construction. Expect southbound lane closure daily; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed; delays.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek relief bridge, rehabilitation project. Reduced speed; delays.
Gregg County
FM 2011 — Between FM 2204 and Texas 322, overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2087 — Between Loop 281 and I-20, shouldering up operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.
FM 1844 — From Gilmer Road/Texas 300 to Judson Road/Spur 502, widening project. Expect lane closure; watch for flaggers.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — From FM 1997 to Marion County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Loop 390 — From U.S. 59 to Texas 43 north, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, detour route is signed.
FM 1186 — From U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 79 — From Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Rusk County
FM 839 — From FM 1798 to FM 1662, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 259 — From FM 1798 to FM 315 and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of U.S. 84, reconstruction operations. Expect alternating lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From CR 344 to the Panola County line, reconstruction project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Smith County
I-20 — From just west of Texas 110, full closure at midnight Monday for overhead utility cable installation. Closure should last 15 minutes with traffic resuming normal flow once cables are installed and secure. Use alternate routes to avoid delay.
FM 2015 — At the junction of U.S. 271, rehab project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Loop 323 — From 0.1 miles west of Texas 155 east to 0.8 miles east of U.S. 69 in Tyler, resurfacing project. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.
Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect daily lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed.
I-20 — New eastbound frontage road open; daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. U.S. 69 eastbound traffic to use ramp east of Jim Hogg Road because of entrance ramp removal.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint; roadway widening project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, roadway widening project. Expect one-lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot vehicle.
Titus County
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From Camp County line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
I-20 service road — Between Texas 64 and FM 859, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 3117 — At Crooked Creek tributary, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
FM 47 — Various locations, guardrail upgrade project. Expect lane closures, delays.
CR 2318 — At Alligator Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
U.S. 80 — From Kaufman County line east to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed, expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic; watch for flaggers.
Wood County
Texas 37 — From FM 515 in Winnsboro south for 22.9 miles to 0.4 miles north of Loop 564 in Mineola, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 154 — From 1.4 miles east of Texas 37 east for 16.1 miles to the Upshur County line, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 14 — From Texas 37 south for 5.3 miles to Texas 154, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 515 — From FM 69 east for 11 miles to Texas 11, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 182 — Various locations, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 515 — Various locations, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 4870 — At Lake Winnsboro, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
U.S. 69 — From Texas 37 to 0.6 miles south of U.S. 80 in Mineola, mill and inlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement project.
Loop 564 — From U.S. 69 north of Mineola to U.S. 69 south of Mineola, overlay project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers, delays.
FM 1805 — Various locations, structure widening and installation of safety features. Expect single-lane closures; watch for flaggers, delays.