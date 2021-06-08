Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 3224 — Base repairs. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 458 and 468 — Various locations, off-system bridge project.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed; expect lane closures, delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Eastbound traffic moved to outside lanes.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
FM 1397 — South of Forrest Brooke Lane, replacing culvert. Road closed to through traffic.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 23 — Edge work. Expect lane closures.
FM 22 — CR 1512 west of Gallatin to Texas 110, widening and bridge replacement. Motorists should follow detour route.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
FM 235 — Texas 110 to FM 2274, safety widening project. Expect lane closures.
FM 241 — U.S. 69 to Texas 21, project cleanup.
CR 2905 — At Bowles Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 2614 — At Beans Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — U.S. 79 in Jacksonville to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, rehabilitation project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 343 — U.S. 69 to Nacogdoches County line, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1911 — FM 1247 to Nacogdoches County line, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Gregg County
FM 1252 — Ditch maintenance. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Various locations — Bridge repairs. Expect flaggers; lane closures possible.
Interstate 20 — At Barber Road, upgrades. Expect delays.
U.S. 80 — Eastman Road to 1 mile east, improvements. Construction scheduled 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays.
FM 2204 — U.S. 259 bypass to Texas 322, safety improvement project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
Harrison County
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, demolishing bridge.
U.S. 59 — One mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 1186 — U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Texas 43 — Loop 390 west to I-20, seal coating.
FM 450 — FM 449 to U.S. 80, seal coating.
FM 134 — FM 1999 to U.S. 80, seat coating.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — Texas 49 to two miles north of Texas 49, resurfacing highway.
Texas 49 — From FM 134 to the Louisiana state line, seal coating.
Morris County
Texas 49 — Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 67 — At Boggy Creek, bridge maintenance. Daily lane closures.
Panola County
U.S. 79 — Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
Texas 315 — West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Rusk County
FM 2867 — At Martin Creek, bridge repairs. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — Just south of FM 3310, guardrail work. Expect flaggers.
U.S. 79 and Texas 64 — Numerous locations, landscape improvements.
FM 1251 — Texas 43 to CR 394, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Smith County
Texas 110 — Just south of Whitehouse and north of FM 344, mill and inlay operations. Work is scheduled 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect delays; vehicles parked along curb must be relocated during work.
U.S. 271 — At Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, bridge work. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
Texas 155 — Loop 323 in Tyler to the Anderson County line, resurfacing project. Work scheduled 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 (Glenwood Boulevard) — Spur 147/Gentry Parkway to Texas 31/Front Street, resurfacing project. Work scheduled 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, roadway reconstruction and ramp work. Watch for ramp closures, reduced speed.
FM 344 — FM 756 to Texas 110, drainage improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 768 — Loop 456 to FM 22, drainage improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 64 — Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive, sidewalk work. Expect lane closures.
Texas 110 — CR 2138 to FM 347, sidewalk work. Expect lane closures.
FM 16 — Texas 155 to U.S. 271, drainage upgrades, driveways. Expect lane closures, delays.
Loop 323 — From 0.1 mile west of Texas 155 to 0.8 miles east of U.S. 69, resurfacing project. Expect night lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.
Texas 135 — Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect lane closures, reduced speed.
FM 2493 — FM 2813 in Gresham to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Speed reduced.
Titus County
Texas 49 — FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Upshur County
FM 1735 — Near Blackstone Road, replacing culvert. Highway closed to through traffic.
Van Zandt County
FM 1255 — Between FM 1625 and I-20, rehab work. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 47 — South of I-20, base work. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
I-20 — Texas 19 in Canton east to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview, metal beam guard fence improvements. Expect lane closures.
CR 2918 — At CR 2918 at Steve’s Creek; at CR 2708 at Caney Creek; at CR 2319 at Alligator Creek, bridge replacements.
FM 47 — Various locations, drainage structure work. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 80 — Kaufman County line to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
U.S. 80 — Throughout county, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 279 — Texas 64 to FM 314, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 47 — I-20 to Texas 243, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 198 — FM 1651 to Kaufman County line, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Wood County
FM 2966 — Various locations between Quitman and Yantis, base repairs. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 154 — From 2 miles south of FM 515 southeast 0.5 miles, pavement widening operations. Expect shoulder closures.
FM 14 — FM 1795 to FM 2015, base repair and paving operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.