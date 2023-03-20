Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
Loop 127 — Scrub sealing; expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 175 — From 0.4 mile southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
FM 321 — Safety project; Expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
I-30 — Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Westbound lanes restricted to one lane.
I-30 — Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic will be limited to one lane in some areas.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
U.S. 59 — From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328 North to 1.9 miles south of FM 2326 South, resurfacing road and bridge rail improvements. Southbound lane closures.
Cherokee County
FM 752 — In Rusk, base repairs. Watch for flaggers.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
Texas 21 — Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto. Resurfacing project; no lane closures are anticipated.
Gregg County
U.S. 259 and Texas 42 — From Woodlawn Street south to the Rusk County line, laying asphalt and restriping. Watch for workers. Expect delays.
U.S.80 and FM 2208— At intersection, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Spur 502 (Judson Road) — At Eden Drive, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Loop 281 — From Fairmont Street to Texas 300 (Gilmer Road), installing sidewalks. Watch for workers; expect delays.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. Business.
High Street bridge over railroad — From Nelson Street to Marion Drive, replacing bridge structure. High Street will be reduced to two lanes.
Loop 281 and Estes Parkway — North of the I-20 intersection, installing new sidewalks and handicap ramps. Expect lane closures and delays.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — At I-20, replacing bridge. U.S. 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
I-20 — At Mason Creek, bridge maintenance. Lane closures on north frontage road at creek.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 281 to Tom Brown Parkway, installing safety barrier cable. Possible daytime lane closures.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 149 — Approximately 0.8 miles south of Texas 315, widening road.
Rusk County
FM 3135 — Edge repairs. Expect closures and flaggers.
Texas 64 and Mill Street — At the intersection, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Expect lane closures and delays.
Smith County
FM 2964 — Ditch maintenance. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 14 — Bridge maintenance. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing. Expect delays.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
Texas 64 — At CR 289, improvements to turn lanes. Expect delays.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
I-30 — Eastbound from FM 1734 to FM 1402, pavement repairs.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
U.S. 80 — From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of Texas 155N, resurfacing road.
Van Zandt County
FM 751— Overlay operations; watch for flaggers.
FM 859 — At U.S. 80 north seven miles to Texas 19, widening operations. Expect delays.
Texas 19 — South 13 miles to the Henderson County line, widening and overlay.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
U.S. 80 — At the intersection of U.S. 80 and Texas 64, installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps. Expect delays.
Wood County
FM 49 — From FM 14 east to Loop 564 and FM 49 west of Loop 564, edge work. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 37— At Quitman city limits in Mineola, widening and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2088 — On FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514, FM 515, FM 2966, improvements. Watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — At intersection near Red Bud Lane, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Daytime lane closures.