Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 2267 — Edge and base repair. Expect lane closures.
CR 458 and 468 — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Bridges on both roads closed.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Eastbound traffic moved to outside lanes.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 93 — Between Kennedy Lane and Meadow Lane, installing sidewalks.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 59 — South of Linden, repairing concrete pavement.
Cherokee County
FM 2138 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 294 — Bridge repairs. Expect lane closures.
FM 235 — Texas 110 to FM 2274, safety widening project.
FM 241 — U.S. 69 to Texas 21, safety widening project. Expect lane closures.
CR 3203 — At Mills Creek, bridge replacement project cleanup.
CR 1504 — At Turnpike Creek, bridge replacement project cleanup.
CR 2905 and CR 2614 — At Bowles Creek and Beans Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, rehabilitation project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Gregg County
Texas 31 — South Street to Marshall Avenue, mill and inlay work. Expect daily lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.
Harrison County
Interstate 20 — From Gregg County line to the Louisiana state line, repairing concrete pavement in westbound lanes. Daytime lane closures.
U.S. 59 — From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
FM 1186 — U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — At Big Cypress Creek, repairing portions of concrete bridge. Daily lane closures.
Morris County
Texas 49 — Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. All traffic restricted to one lane.
Panola County
U.S. 79 — Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 315 — West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Rusk County
FM 2089 — At the intersection of State 135, overlay operations.
Smith CountyU.S. 69 — North of Loop 323 at Black Fork Creek, bridge work. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, installing traffic barrier, drainage work. Expect lane closures.
FM 344 — FM 756 to Texas 110, safety improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 768 — Loop 456 to FM 22, safety improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 (Broadway Ave.) — Fourth Street to Loop 323, pavement milling operations. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday; delays.
Interstate 20 — From FM 849 to 0.8 miles west of U.S. 69, resurfacing project. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph.
FM 16 — Texas 155 to U.S. 271, safety improvements. Expect lane closures.
Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph.
I-20 — From U.S. 69 to Jim Hogg Road, ramp improvements.
FM 2493 — FM 2813 in Gresham to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Speed reduced.
Titus County
Texas 49 — FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
FM 3227 and FM 1504 — Overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
I-20 — Texas 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van, overlay project, with daily lane closures on the service roads between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pavement repair operations. Reduced speed.
FM 47 — Various locations, drainage structure work. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 80 — Kaufman County line to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
Wood County
FM 1804 — Between U.S. 80 and the Smith County line, bridge work. Expect lane closures.
FM 1254 — Between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge work. Expect lane closures.
FM 14 — FM 1795 to FM 2015, base repair and paving operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.