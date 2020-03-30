Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
U.S. 84 — Between the Cherokee County line and FM 3266, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 294 — Between the Cherokee County line and U.S. 287. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 175 — From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor southeast to 0.5 miles northwest of Texas 155 at Frankston, flex-base operations. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee counties line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
FM 559 — Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 2064 — Various locations, base and edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247, widening highway. Reduced speed.
U.S. 69 — From Nacogdoches Street to Tena Street in Jacksonville, sidewalk construction. Expect southbound lane closure daily; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek relief bridge, rehabilitation project. Reduced speed.
FM 343 — From U.S. 69 to 2.76 miles east of U.S. 69, drainage improvement operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Gregg County
I-20 — Westbound lanes around mile marker 595 just west of Estes Parkway, bridge joint work. Expect lane closures.
Judson Road/Texas 502 — Between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place, street work. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.
Harrison County
I-20 — At Potters Creek, preventive maintenance work on bridges.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 — From Marion County line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing median barrier.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 59 — At Texas 149, east side entrance and exit ramps closed, concrete pavement replacement. Detours.
U.S. 79 — From FM 31 to Louisiana state line, resurfacing highway.
Rusk County
U.S. 259 — From FM 1798 to U.S. 84, reconstruction project.
FM 2089 — Between Overton and the Smith County line, hot mix overlay repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays. Watch for flaggers, pilot car.
Smith County
FM 1253 — Various locations, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 110 — Northbound at FM 1253, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 16 — Various locations, fog seal operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
I-20 — There will be no access to eastbound I-20 from U.S. 69 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday; after 5 p.m. U.S. 69 eastbound traffic will use the ramp east of Jim Hogg Road due to entrance ramp removal.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint; watch for road closure between CR 140 and CR 133 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, culvert installation across roadway. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, mill and inlay operations on I-20 westbound ramp.
Titus County
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From Camp County line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.
FM 1844 — At 0.4 miles east of U.S. 271, repairing culvert. Highway closed from flood damage.
Van Zandt County
FM 2965 — Various locations, fog sealing operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 80 — From Kaufman County line east to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed; expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project.
FM 1653 — From Texas 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills, rehab and widening project.
CR 3415 — At Giladon Creek, bridge replacement.
CR 1903 — At Mill Creek Relief, bridge replacement.
CR 2142 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement.
Wood County
Texas 154 — Various locations, pavement overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From Texas 37 to 0.6 mi. south of U.S. 80 in Mineola, mill and inlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement.
Loop 564 — From U.S. 69 north of Mineola to U.S. 69 south of Mineola, overlay project.
Texas 182 — From FM 17 to Texas 154, driveway and cross-culvert pipe extension work. Expect single-lane closures, delays.