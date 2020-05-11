Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
FM 559 — Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.
FM 1398 — Under Interstate 20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Harrison County
I-20 — At Potters Creek, preventive maintenance work on bridges.
US 59 — From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Marion County
US 59 — From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one-lane each direction.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 59 — At Texas 149, east side entrance and exit ramps closed, concrete pavement replacement. Detours.
U.S. 79 — From FM 31 to Louisiana state line, resurfacing highway.
Titus County
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From Camp County line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.