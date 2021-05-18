Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 19 — Edge work in Palestine. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 458 and 468 — Various locations, off-system bridge project.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed; expect lane closures, delays.
US 79 — Tile Factory Road to Freestone County line, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Eastbound traffic moved to outside lanes.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 93 — Between Kennedy Lane and Meadow Lane, installing sidewalks.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
Texas 21 — Blade overlay. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 22 — Safety widening and bridge replacement. Motorists should follow detour route.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
FM 235 — Texas 110 to FM 2274, safety widening project. Expect lane closures.
FM 241 — U.S. 69 to Texas 21, project cleanup.
CR 2905 — At Bowles Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 2614 — At Beans Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, rehabilitation project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 343 — U.S. 69 to Nacogdoches County line, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 747 — U.S. 79 to end of state maintenance, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 2138 — FM 347 to U.S. 84, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
Gregg County
Various locations — Bridge repairs. Expect flaggers; lane closures possible.
FM 2204 — From U.S. 259 bypass to Texas 322, safety improvement project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
Harrison County
I-20 — From Gregg County line to the Louisiana state line, repairing concrete pavement in westbound lanes. Watch for lane closures.
U.S. 59 — From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
FM 1186 — U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — Texas 49 to two miles north of Texas 49, resurfacing highway.
Morris County
Texas 49 — Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 67 — At Boggy Creek, bridge maintenance. Daily lane closures.
Panola County
U.S. 79 — Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
Texas 315 — West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County line, installing safety end-treatments on culverts.
Rusk County
FM 839 — At U.S. 79, base repairs. Expect lane closures.
FM 1249 — At Barnes Creek, bridge repairs. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 850 — At Chambers Creek, bridge repairs. Expect lane closures.
FM 2276 — At Tiawichi Creek, bridge repairs. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 79 and Texas 64 — Numerous locations, landscape improvements.
Various locations — Seal coat operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
Smith County
Texas 155 — From Loop 323 in Tyler southwest to the Anderson County line, resurfacing project. Watch for flaggers.
Fm 344 and Texas 110 —Mill and inlay operations. Expect both left turn lanes to be closed.
U.S. 69 — At Glenwood Boulevard, Spur 147/Gentry Parkway to Texas 31/Front Street, resurfacing project. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, roadway reconstruction and ramp work. Watch for ramp closures, reduced speed.
FM 344 — FM 756 to Texas 110, drainage improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 768 — Loop 456 to FM 22, drainage improvements. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 (Broadway Ave.) — Fourth Street to Loop 323, pavement milling operations. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday; delays.
Texas 64 — Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive in Tyler, sidewalks. Daily lane closures.
FM 16 — Texas 155 to U.S. 271, drainage upgrades, driveways. Expect lane closures, delays.
Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect lane closures, reduced speed.
FM 2493 — FM 2813 in Gresham to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Speed reduced.
FM 2015 — FM 16 to Sand Flat Road, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
Texas 110 — Loop 323 in Tyler to Georgia Street in Troup, seal coat operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
Titus County
Texas 49 — FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
FM 1255 — Between FM 1625 and I-20, rehab work. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
I-20 — Texas 19 in Canton east to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview, metal beam guard fence improvements. Expect lane closures.
I-20 — Texas 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van, overlay project, with daily lane closures on the service roads between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pavement repair operations. Reduced speed.
FM 47 — Various locations, drainage structure work. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 80 — Kaufman County line to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
Wood County
US 80 — At Loop 564 overpass, bridge maintenance. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 154 — From 2 miles south of FM 515 southeast 0.5 miles, pavement widening operations. Expect shoulder closures.
FM 14 — FM 1795 to FM 2015, base repair and paving operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.