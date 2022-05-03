Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.