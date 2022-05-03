Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 321 — Blading patches. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee county line, roadway elements.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — At Exit 207/Spur 594 westbound, ramp rehabilitation. Lanes in this area will be restricted to one lane.
I-30 — At U.S. 259 east, pavement repairs. Eastbound lanes restricted to one lane.
U.S. 59 — From Arkansas state line to 1.5 miles north of I-30, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
Cherokee County
FM 1247 — Base repairs. Expect daytime lane closures.
FM 851 — Between 343 and FM 241, overlay work. Expect daytime lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 22 — CR 1512 west of Gallatin to Texas 110, widening and bridge replacement. Motorists should follow detour route.
Texas 21 — From the Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto, resurfacing project. Lane closures are expected.
Gregg County
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From Pentecost Road to U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. 259 Business.
Harrison County
I-20 — At U.S. 59 overpass, replacing bridge. Possible lane closures.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Lane closures possible on I-20.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 390 to I-20, resurfacing. Possible lane closures.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — Texas 49 to 2 miles north, repairing and resurfacing highway. Expect lane closures.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
U.S. 79 — Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Watch for lane closures; expect delays.
Rusk County
Texas 135 — In Overton on Monday, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
F.M. 13, Texas 64 Business — F.M. 13 from Main Street to Loop 571; Business 64 from Texas 64 to Business 79, milling asphalt surface and replacing asphalt surface. There will be daytime lane closures with a pilot car and delays.
Smith County
Texas 135 — In Arp, base repairs; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 271 — FM 16 to I-20, base repairs. Watch for flaggers.
FM 2493 — FM 2813 in Gresham to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Reduced speed; watch for flaggers.
Texas 155 — Loop 323 in Tyler to the Anderson County line, resurfacing project. Expect lane closures.
Texas 110 — In Troup, sidewalk work. Expect lane closures.
FM 344 — From FM 756 east to Texas 110 and from FM 768 from Loop 456 to FM 22; lane closures.
Texas 64 — At Prairie Creek, bridge maintenance. Expect lane closures.
Texas 110 and FM 346 — Various locations, landscape project.
FM 47 and FM 850 — Safety improvement project; Expect lane closures and delays.
Interstate 20 — Van Zandt County line and Texas 110, mill and inlay operations. Nightly lane closures will be in place.
Titus County
Texas 49 — FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to on lane.
Texas 49 — Business U.S. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to one lane.
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
Van Zandt County
FM 1861 — Between FM 1861 and FM 315 and Texas 19; overlay operations. Watch for flaggers.
I-20 — Texas 19 in Canton east to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview, metal beam guard fence improvements. Expect lane closures.
CR 2918 — CR 2918 at Steve’s Creek; CR 2708 at Caney Creek; CR 2319 at Alligator Creek, bridge replacements. Expect road closures.
Texas 19 — Texas 243 in Canton south 13 miles to Henderson County line, widening and overlay work. Southbound lane closure.
Wood County
FM 1799 — Between U.S. 80 and FM 779, blade overlay. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2966 — Between FM 515 and Texas 154, blade overlay. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — From Quitman city limit to Loop 564 in Mineola, pavement widening operations. Expect shoulder closures.