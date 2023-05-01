Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 315 — In Palestine, base repairs. Watch for flaggers
Texas 175 — From 0.4 mile southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Gus Engeling Park — Various locations at park, drainage repairs. Expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
U.S. 59 — From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328 North to 1.9 miles south of FM 2326 South, resurfacing road and bridge rail improvements. Southbound lane closures.
Cherokee County
FM 752 — In Rusk, base repairs. Watch for flaggers.
Texas 294 — From CR 2326 east to Texas 21, pavement resurfacing. No lane closures expected.
Gregg County
FM 2207 — From Texas 135 north to Texas 135 South, edging operations.
U.S.80 and FM 2208— At intersection, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Spur 502 (Judson Road) — At Eden Drive, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Loop 281 — From Fairmont Street to Texas 300 (Gilmer Road), installing sidewalks. Watch for workers; expect delays.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. Business.
High Street bridge over railroad — From Nelson Street to Marion Drive, replacing bridge structure. High Street will be reduced to two lanes.
U.S. 259 bypass — In Kilgore, from Texas 31 to the Rusk County line, mill and inlay operations. Expect delays.
U.S. 80 — In Gladewater, on Texas 300 east to Locker Plant Road, milling and inlay operations. Expect daytime lane closures.
U.S. 80 — East of Alpine Road, pedestrian and safety improvements. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — At I-20, replacing bridge. U.S. 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
I-20 — At Mason Creek, bridge maintenance. Lane closures on north frontage road at creek.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 281 to Tom Brown Parkway, installing safety barrier cable. Possible daytime lane closures.
Morris County
I-30 — Eastbound at Exit 178 and U.S. 259, ramp rehabilitation. Exit and entrance ramps will be closed, as well as the eastbound lane.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 149 — Approximately 0.8 miles south of Texas 315, widening road.
Rusk County
Texas 64 and Mill Street — At the intersection, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Expect lane closures and delays.
Smith County
FM 206 — Near 364, base repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 850 — Two miles west of FM 3226, base repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing. Expect delays.
Tyler State Park — Park maintenance road southwest to Cedar Point camping area exit, bridge and pavement resurfacing. In camp areas 5-8, curb and gutter repairs.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
Texas 64 — At CR 289, improvements to turn lanes. Expect delays.
FM 16 — 4 miles west of FM 849 to U.S. 69 in Lindale, widening and realignment. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 287 — Night work will begin on Loop 124 in Tyler, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures and delays.
U.S. 69 — From Cumberland Road to .308 miles south of FM 2813; expect lane closures and delays.
Loop 323 — Just north of Texas 31, overlay operations. Expect lane closures and delays.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
Van Zandt County
FM 316 — In Canton from FM 1861 toward Texas 198, overlay operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 859 — At U.S. 80 north seven miles to Texas 19, widening operations. Expect delays.
Texas 19 — South 13 miles to the Henderson County line, widening and overlay.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
U.S. 80 — At the intersection of U.S. 80 and Texas 64, installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps. Expect delays.
CR 2112 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.
Wood County
U.S. 80 — East of Loop 564, blade overlay work. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 37— At Quitman city limits in Mineola, widening and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — At intersection near Red Bud Lane, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Daytime lane closures.
FM 14 — From FM 2869 to east of FM 1795, safety improvements. Daytime lane closures and delays are expected.
FM 1804 — At Black Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.