Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 315 — In Palestine, base repairs. Watch for flaggers
Texas 175 — From 0.4 mile southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Gus Engeling Park — Various locations at park, drainage repairs. Expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
FM 2148 — Closed under I-30 bridge.
I-30 — Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. One lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
U.S. 59 — From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328 North to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328 South, resurfacing road and bridge rail improvements. Southbound lane closures.
U.S. 59 — From Loop 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road. Northbound lane closures.
Cherokee County
FM 768 — In Rusk, between Loop 456 and FM 22, widening. Watch for flaggers.
Texas 294 — From CR 2326 east to Texas 21, pavement resurfacing. No lane closures expected.
Gregg County
U.S.80 and FM 2208— At intersection, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Spur 502 (Judson Road) — At Eden Drive, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Loop 281 — From Fairmont Street to Texas 300 (Gilmer Road), installing sidewalks. Watch for workers; expect delays.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. Business.
High Street bridge over railroad — From Nelson Street to Marion Drive, replacing bridge structure. High Street will be reduced to two lanes.
U.S. 259 bypass — In Kilgore, from Texas 31 to the Rusk County line, mill and inlay operations. Expect delays.
U.S. 80 — In Gladewater, on Texas 300 east to Locker Plant Road, milling and inlay operations. Expect daytime lane closures.
U.S. 80 — East of Alpine Road, pedestrian and safety improvements. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 — From Texas 31 to the Rusk County line, milling and inlay operations.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — At I-20, replacing bridge. U.S. 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
FM 449 — From FM 450 to Loop 390, seal coat operations. Daily lane closures.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 281 to Tom Brown Parkway, installing safety barrier cable. Possible daytime lane closures.
Morris County
I-30 — Eastbound at Exit 178 and U.S. 259, ramp rehabilitation. Exit and entrance ramps will be closed, as well as the eastbound lane.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 149 — Approximately 0.8 miles south of Texas 315, widening road.
FM 1970 — From U.S. 79 to Texas 315, seal coat operations. Daily lane closures.
FM 2517 — From FM 31 to the Louisiana line, seal coat operations. Daily lane closures.
Rusk County
Texas 64 and Mill Street — At the intersection, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Expect lane closures and delays.
Smith County
Texas 31 — Just west of 2661 at the county line, base repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
U.S. 69 north — North of FM 1804; Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 344 — From FM 756 to Texas 110, safety improvements. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing. Expect delays.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
Texas 64 — At CR 289, improvements to turn lanes. Expect delays.
FM 16 — 4 miles west of FM 849 to U.S. 69 in Lindale, widening and realignment. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 287 — Night work will begin on Loop 124 in Tyler, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures and delays.
Loop 323 — Just north of Texas 31, overlay operations. Expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 110 — In Whitehouse, installing sidewalks. Expect lane closures and delays.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
Van Zandt County
FM 1653 and FM 16 — At various locations, tree trimming and drainage repairs.
FM 859 — At U.S. 80 north seven miles to Texas 19, widening operations. Expect delays.
Texas 19 — South 13 miles to the Henderson County line, widening and overlay.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
U.S. 80 — At the intersection of U.S. 80 and Texas 64, installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps. Expect delays.
CR 2112 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.
I-20 — Frontage roads west of FM 314 and east of FM 47, roadway restoration. Expect delays.
Wood County
FM 3056 — From U.S. 80 to FM 778, blade overlay. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Texas 37 — From Quitman city limits in Mineola, road widening and overlay. Lane closures are possible.
Texas 37— At Quitman city limits in Mineola, widening and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — At intersection near Red Bud Lane, installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicap ramps; Daytime lane closures.
FM 14 — From FM 2869 to east of FM 1795, safety improvements. Daytime lane closures and delays are expected.
FM 1804 — At Black Creek, bridge replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes from May until July.