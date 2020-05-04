Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
Texas 294 — Between U.S. 287 and U.S. 79, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 155 — From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256, pavement repair and overlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 175 — From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor southeast to 0.5 miles northwest of Texas 155 at Frankston, flex-base operations. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee counties line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
FM 559 — Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.
FM 1398 — Under Interstate 20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
FM 2064 — Various locations, shoulder repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 241 — Between FM 752 and U.S. 69, base and edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247, widening highway. Reduced speed.
U.S. 69 — From Nacogdoches Street to Tena Street in Jacksonville, sidewalk construction. Expect southbound lane closure daily; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek relief bridge, rehabilitation project. Reduced speed.
FM 343 — From U.S. 69 to 2.76 miles east of U.S. 69, drainage improvement operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Gregg County
Texas 135 — From U.S. 271 to FM 1252, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures, delays.
Harrison County
I-20 — At Potters Creek, preventive maintenance work on bridges.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 59 — At Texas 149, east side entrance and exit ramps closed, concrete pavement replacement. Detours.
U.S. 79 — From FM 31 to Louisiana state line, resurfacing highway.
Rusk County
FM 1513 — Various locations, shoulder repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1251 — Various locations, shoulder repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 323 — Various locations, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 42 — Various locations, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1513 — Various locations, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 259 South — From FM 1798 to FM 315 and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of U.S. 84, reconstruction operations. Expect alternating lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From CR 344 to the Panola County line, reconstruction project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
Smith County
Texas 110 north — At FM 3271, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect daily lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
I-20 — The new eastbound frontage road is open with daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. U.S. 69 eastbound traffic will use the ramp east of Jim Hogg Road because of entrance ramp removal.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge project. Reduced speed.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint, widening project. Reduced speed, alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, widening project. Expect one-lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot vehicle.
Titus County
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From Camp County line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.Van Zandt County
FM 2339 — Various locations, overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 47 — Various locations, guardrail upgrade project. Expect lane closures, delays.
U.S. 80 — From Kaufman County line east to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed; expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project.
FM 1653 — From Texas 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills, rehab and widening project.
Wood County
FM 778 — Various locations, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From Texas 37 to 0.6 miles south of U.S. 80 in Mineola, mill and inlay project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement.
FM 1805 — Various locations, structure widening and installation of safety features. Expect single-lane closures; watch for flaggers, delays.