Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson CountyFM 3372 — Between FM 2574 and FM 321, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 155 — Various locations, improvement project. Expect lane closures, delays.
CR 468 — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 370 — Various locations, off-system bridge project. Bridge is closed to through traffic.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Cherokee County line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie CountyI-30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, widening highway. Watch for barricade and sign placement during the week.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 93 — Between U.S. 82 and U.S. 67, installing sidewalks.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee CountyFM 343 — Between U.S. 69 and the Nacogdoches County line, shoulder maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2138 — Various locations, shoulder maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 747 — North of U.S. 79, shoulder maintenance operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1911 — Between U.S. 69 and the Nacogdoches County line, edge and base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 235 — From Texas 110 going east to FM 2274, safety widening project.
FM 241 — From U.S. 69 southeast to Texas 21, safety widening project.
CR 3203 — At Mills Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 1504 — At Turnpike Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
Texas 204 — From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to Texas 110, widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From 0.16 miles east of Texas 110 to the Mud Creek relief bridge, rehabilitation project. Expect lane closures; reduced speed.
Gregg County
FM 1845 — Between FM 2275 and FM 2605, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 2206 — At North Cole Bottom Road and FM 1252 to Texas 135 on the north end in Gladewater, road closure to through traffic, drainage pipe replacement operations. Flaggers will manage traffic.
Gilmer Road/Texas 300, FM 2207, Texas 349, FM 3053, FM 2012, U.S. 259, Loop 571, FM 782, FM 2658, FM 2867, FM 348 and FM 225 — Various locations, guardrail upgrade project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 3272 — From U.S. 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak, restoration project. Expect daytime lane closures; delays.
FM 1844 — From Gilmer Road/Texas 300 to Judson Road/Spur 502, widening project. Expect lane closure; watch for flaggers.
Harrison County
U.S. 59 — From FM 1997 to Marion County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
FM 1186 — From U.S. 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.
Marion County
U.S. 59 — From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
U.S. 79 — From Texas 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — From U.S. 59 North to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 315 — From West Loop in Carthage to Rusk County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts.
Rusk County
U.S. 84 — Between FM 225 and the Cherokee County line, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 42 — Between Texas 64 and Texas 323, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers
U.S. 259 — From FM 1798 to FM 315 and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of U.S. 84, reconstruction operations. Expect alternating lane closures.
Smith County
2900 block of SSW Loop 323 — Right lane closure in front of “Furniture Row”, Wednesday through Friday, from 4 to 7 a.m., emergency repair operations. Watch for flaggers directing traffic.
FM 2089 — From Texas 64 to the Smith County line, road widening project. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 344 — From U.S. 69 to FM 756, profiling operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 (Broadway Ave.) — From Fourth Street to Loop 323, pavement milling operations. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.
Texas 64 — From Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive, construction of sidewalks in Tyler.
Texas 110 — From CR 2138 to FM 347, construction of sidewalks in Troup.
Texas 135 — From FM 13 to Tiger Drive, construction of sidewalks in Troup.
I-20 — From FM 849 to 0.8 miles west of U.S. 69, resurfacing project. Reduced speed. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.
Texas 155 — To U.S. 271, safety improvement operations. Expect lane closures, delays.
Loop 323 — From 0.1 miles west of Texas 155 east to 0.8 miles east of U.S. 69 in Tyler, resurfacing project. Expect nighttime lane closures, scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; delays.
Texas 135 — From Arp to Troup, widening project. Expect daily lane closures; watch for flaggers.
I-20 — From U.S. 69 to Jim Hogg Road, frontage road and ramp construction. Reduced speed. Expect daily lane closures.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint; road widening project. Reduced speed; delays.
Titus County Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt CountyU.S. 80 — Between Edgewood and Wills Point, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
I-20 — Various westbound lane closures from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton, nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., pavement repair operations. Reduced speed.
CR 3605 — At Giladon Creek, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
CR 3117 — At Crooked Creek tributary, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
FM 47 — Various locations, drainage structure work. Expect lane closures; delays.
CR 2318 — At Alligator Creek, bridge replacement project.
U.S. 80 — From Kaufman County line east to Texas 19, drainage, culverts and guardrail improvement project. Expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed, expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic; watch for flaggers.
Wood County
U.S. 69 — Between Mineola and Alba, base repair operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
FM 14 — From FM 1795 in Hawkins, south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015, base repair and paving operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
CR 4870 — At Lake Winnsboro, bridge replacement project. Road closed during construction.
FM 1805 — Various locations, structure widening and installation of safety features. Expect single-lane closures; watch for flaggers, delays.