Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee county line, roadway elements.
Texas 175 — From 0.4 miles southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
FM 321 — Safety project, installing signs. Expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads.
I-30 — Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Westbound lanes restricted to one lane.
I-30 — Eastbound from Spur 74, drainage upgrades. Traffic limited to one lane in some areas.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass CountyTexas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
Cherokee County
FM 235 — Between FM 2274 and U.S. 84, blade overlay. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
FM 22 — CR 1512 west of Gallatin to Texas 110, widening and bridge replacement. Lane closures expected.
Texas 21 — Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto. Resurfacing project; no lane closures are anticipated.
Texas 135 — Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge, bridge replacements.
Gregg County
U.S.80 and FM 2208— At intersection, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Spur 502 (Judson Road) — At Eden Drive, new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks and handicapped ramps. Expect lane closures; watch for workers.
Loop 281 — From Fairmont Street to Texas 300 (Gilmer Road), installing sidewalks. Watch for workers; expect delays.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. Business.
Harrison County
I-20 — At U.S. 59 overpass, replacing bridge. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
I-20 — At Mason Creek, bridge maintenance. Lane closures on north frontage road at creek.
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Lane closures possible on I-20.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
Cider Lane — In Hallsville, from U.S. 80 to Cal Young Road, construct pedestrian ramps and shared-use path. Expect daytime lane closures.
U.S. 80 — At Industrial Drive, median construction at railroad crossing. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
FM 3001 — Replacing bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Daily lane closures.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
CR 224 — At Irons Bayou, replacing bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.
U.S. 59 — From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
Rusk County
FM 1716 — Overlay operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Smith County
FM 850 — From Texas 31 going east towards Overton , base repairs. Expect lane closures, detours.
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing. Expect delays.
Texas 110 and FM 346 — Landscape project, various locations.
Whittle Street — Bridge replacement project; roads will be closed beginning July 12.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 47 — On FM 850, safety improvement project. Expect lane closures and delays.
Titus County
Texas 49 — Business U.S. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to one lane.
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
U.S. 259 — From Meddlin Creek to 0.5 mile south of FM 450, resurfacing.
Van Zandt County
FM 773 — Between Interstate 20 and FM 1255 and on FM 858 near Martins Mill, edge work. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 19 — From Texas 243 south 13 miles to Henderson County line, widening and overlay. Expect daytime lane closures.
Texas 19 — North of U.S. 80, bridge maintenance; expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 859 — At U.S. 80 north seven miles to Texas 19, widening operations. Expect delays.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
Wood County
Texas 11 — East of Winnsboro, hot mix overlay. Expect one-lane closure and flaggers.
Texas 37— At Quitman city limits in Mineola, widening and overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.