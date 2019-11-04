Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 228 — Between Texas 294 and the Houston County line, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From a half mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee counties line, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
CR 355 — At Wells Creek, 3.6 miles south of U.S. 79, bridge replacement project. Road closed; no through traffic.
FM 2054 — From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of CR 2802, widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 175 — From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor southeast to 0.5 miles northwest of Texas 155 at Frankston, flex-base operations. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 287 — From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of Texas 294 in Elkhart, base repairs, upgrading structures, signs and pavement markings. Reduced speed.
Bowie County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cass County
FM 3129 — From U.S. 59 to Texas 77, upgrading guardrails and adding safety features to drainage structures.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cherokee County
Texas 204 — East of Texas 135, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 768 — Between Loop 456 and U.S. 84, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 69 — From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247, widening highway. Reduced speed.
U.S. 79 — From Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747, widening project. Reduced speed.
FM 343 — From U.S. 69 to 2.7 miles east of U.S. 69, drainage improvement operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Gregg County
FM 2087 — From Sabine Street to the railroad crossing, overlay operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
I-20 westbound — From Texas 31 to Texas 135, mill and overlay operations. Alternating daytime lane closures.
FM 1252 — From 0.5 miles west of Texas 135 to Texas 135 at Liberty City, widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 1844 — From Texas 300/Gilmer Road to Spur 502/Judson Road, widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Harrison County
I-20 — At Ferguson Creek, FM 3251 and FM 968, preventive maintenance work on bridges.
FM 451 — From 0.6 miles east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.
I-20 frontage road — From U.S. 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Texas 43 — From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Morris County
Texas 49 — From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
Texas 149 — At Texas 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
U.S. 79 — From U.S. 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing highway.
U.S. 59 — At Texas 149, east side entrance and exit ramps closed, concrete pavement replacement. Detours in place.
Rusk County
FM 1798 — Between U.S. 259 and FM 1798, edging operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 3053 — Between Overton and the Gregg County line, base repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 149 — From Gregg County line south to Panola County line, overlay operations. Expect alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2658 — From Texas 43 to CR 2144, reconstruction project. Expect lane closures, delays.
FM 840 — From FM 2867 to Texas 315, extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, upgrading guardrail, pavement markings. Expect alternating lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 North — From U.S. 259 to CR 344, mill and inlay operations. Expect alternating lane closures, watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 South — From FM 225 to Loop 571, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Smith County
Texas 64 East — Just west of Arp, rehab operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 135 — In Arp at the junction of Texas 64, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 2493 — In Gresham near Jimmy Brown’s Tire Shop, ditch maintenance operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Spur 248 — From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road east to Texas 64 southeast of Tyler, roadway widening project. Reduced speed.
FM 346 — At Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler, bridge replacement project. Reduced speed with alternating lane closures, delays.
I-20 — From U.S. 69 to Jim Hogg Road, ramp improvement project/construction of frontage roads. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 69 — At FM 346, bridge project. Reduced speed with alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays.
FM 2493 — From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint, road widening project. Reduced speed with alternating lane closures, delays.
FM 2015 — From I-20 westbound frontage road north to CR 313, road widening project. Expect I-20 westbound outside lane closures daily, Monday through Thursday at FM 2015.
Titus County
U.S. 271 — At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
FM 899 — At Dragoo Creek, replacing bridge. Closed to through traffic.
Texas 49 — From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Van Zandt County
FM 3080 — Various locations, rehab operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 64 — Between FM 16 to FM 858, widening project. Reduced speed, expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 243 — From Texas 198 east to Texas 64 in Canton, widening project.
FM 1652 — From FM 17 to FM 1255, rehab and widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
FM 1653 — From Texas 64 near Ben Wheeler southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills, rehab and widening project. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
CR 3415 — At Giladon Creek, bridge replacement. Road closed during construction.
CR 2142 — At Caney Creek, bridge replacement. Road closed during construction.
Wood County
FM 2869 — Various locations, edge repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 154 — Various locations, base repair operations. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
CR 2790 — Bridge replacement project. Expect delays.
FM 1254 — At Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778, bridge replacement. Road closed to through traffic.
Loop 564 — From U.S. 69 north of Mineola to U.S. 69 south of Mineola, pavement repair, hot mix overlay, upgrading guardrail and pavement markings. Expect lane closures, watch for flaggers.
Texas 182 — From FM 17 to Texas 154, driveway and cross-culvert pipe extension work. Expect single-lane closures, delays.