Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:Anderson County
FM 860 — Overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee county line, roadway elements.Texas 175 — From 0.4 miles southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney, widening project. Expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
Cherokee County
FM 235 — Between Texas 135 and FM 2420, base repairs. Expect lane closures.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
FM 22 — CR 1512 west of Gallatin to Texas 110, widening and bridge replacement. Lane closures expected.
Texas 21 — Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto. Resurfacing project; no lane closures are anticipated.
Texas 135 — Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge, bridge replacements.
Gregg County
FM 3053 — Mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. 259 Business.
Harrison County
I-20 — At U.S. 59 overpass, replacing bridge. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
I-20 — At Mason Creek, bridge maintenance. Lane closures on north frontage road at creek.
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Lane closures possible on I-20.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 390 to I-20, resurfacing. Daytime lane closures; expect delays.
Cider Lane — In Hallsville, from U.S. 80 to Cal Young Road, construct pedestrian ramps and shared-use path. Expect daytime lane closures.
U.S. 80 — At Industrial Drive, median construction at railroad crossing. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
CR 224 — At Irons Bayou, replacing bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.U.S. 59 — From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
Rusk County
Texas 323 — From Texas 135 to Loop 571, base and edge repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
FM 2867 — From FM 840 to FM 1798, edge repairs. Expect lane closures with flaggers.
Smith County
FM 3270 — From U.S. 271 to Texas 155, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures, detours.
FM 344 — In Bullard, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 16 — West of FM 14, shoulder repairs. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 344 — From FM 756 east to Texas 110 and from FM 768 from Loop 456 to FM 22. No lane closures anticipated.
Texas 110 and FM 346 — Landscape project, various locations.
Whittle Street — Bridge replacement project; roads will be closed beginning July 12.
I-20 — At the Van Zandt County line to Texas 110, mill and inlay operations. Construction is at night; expect delays when work is in progress.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
I-20 — At Barber Road, widening ramps; expect lane closures.FM 47 — Safety improvement project; Watch for flaggers
Titus County
Texas 49 — Business U.S. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to one lane.
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
U.S. 259 — From Meddlin Creek to 0.5 mile south of FM 450, resurfacing.
Van Zandt CountyFM 859 — Overlay operations. Expect delays.
FM 47 — North of FM 1395 to the Rains County line, base repairs. Expect daytime lane closures.
FM 859 — From U.S. 80 north 7 miles to Texas 19, widening safety structures.
CR 2918 — CR 2918 at Steve’s Creek; CR 2708 at Caney Creek; CR 2319 at Alligator Creek, bridge replacements. Minimal traffic impact expected.
Texas 19 — Texas 243 in Canton south 13 miles to Henderson County line, widening and overlay work. Southbound lane closure.
Texas 19 — U.S. 80 north 6 miles to Rains County line, widening and overlay.
Wood County
U.S. 80 — East of Mineola, blade overlay. Expect one-lane closure and flaggers.
Texas 37 — From Quitman city limit to Loop 564 in Mineola, pavement widening operations. Expect shoulder closures.
FM 2088 — On FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514, FM 515, FM 2966, improvements. Watch for flaggers.