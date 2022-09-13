Here’s a look at roadwork planned this week across Northeast Texas by the Texas Department of Transportation:
Anderson County
FM 3328 — Base repairs; expect lane closures.
U.S. 79 — From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee county line, roadway elements.
Texas 175 — From 0.4 miles southeast of Texas 155 southeast to Cuney. Expect lane closures and delays.
Texas 155 — From 0.14 mile south of FM 19 to south of FM 315, overlay project. Reduced speed limit; expect lane closures and delays.
Bowie County
Interstate 30 — FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstruction and widening highway. Watch for trucks, equipment pulling onto road.
I-30 — At Exit 207/Spur 594 westbound, ramp rehabilitation. Ramps closed; westbound lanes in this area will be restricted to one lane.
I-30 — Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic will be limited to one lane in some areas.
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Texas 98 — At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
Camp County
Loop 255 — From FM 1520 to U.S. 271, constructing highway. CR 2120 detoured.
Cass County
Texas 8 — At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
U.S. 67 — At Jennings Slough, widening bridge. Signal lights will control one-way traffic.
Cherokee County
FM 768 — Between FM 22 and U.S. 84, base repairs; expect lane closures.
FM 1857 — Base repairs; expect daytime lane closures and flaggers.
U.S. 84 — From 0.43 miles east of Texas 110 in Rusk to the Rusk County line, widening project. Expect lane closures; delays possible.
FM 22 — CR 1512 west of Gallatin to Texas 110, widening and bridge replacement. Motorists should follow detour route.
Texas 135 — Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge, bridge replacements.
Gregg County
FM 2207 — East Wilkins Road to FM 1252, drainage structure. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 135 — From the traffic circle in Kilgore to the Rusk County line, rebuilding. Expect delays.
Spur 63/McCann Road — From McCann Road north to Glencrest Lane, bridge project. Expect lane closures.
Harrison Road/FM 2206 — Loop 281 to Fisher Road; Fisher Road to Texas 42, widening project. Expect daytime lane closures and delays.
U.S. 259 Business — From U.S. 259 Business to Stone Road, Big Head Creek Bridge replacement. Alternate route will include taking Stone Road to U.S. 259 Business.
Harrison County
I-20 — At U.S. 59 overpass, replacing bridge. Traffic shifted to southbound lanes.
I-20 — Various locations, concrete pavement repair. Various daytime closures; expect delays.
I-20 — At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Lane closures possible on I-20.
Texas 43 — At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Traffic reduced to one lane; signal lights control traffic.
U.S. 80 — From Loop 390 to I-20, resurfacing. Daytime lane closures; expect delays.
CR 2116 — At Haggerty Creek, replacing bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.
Cider Lane — In Hallsville, from U.S. 80 to Cal Young Road, construct pedestrian ramps and shared-use path. Expect daytime lane closures.
U.S. 80 — At Industrial Drive, median construction at railroad crossing. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Marion County
CR 3306 — At Mill Creek, replacing bridge. Bridge closed.
Panola County
U.S. 59 (NE Loop) — U.S. 59 Business North of Carthage to U.S. 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. Ramps at U.S. 59 and NE Loop closed; traffic detoured.
CR 224 — At Irons Bayou, replacing bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.
U.S. 59 — From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing barrier cable. Daily lane closures.
Rusk County
FM 1798 and U.S. 259 — Cleaning ditches and repairing edges; expect closures with flaggers.
Smith County
Spur 248 — Starting on Old Omen Road and moving towards Loop 323, mill and inlay operations. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 344 — From FM 756 east to Texas 110 and from FM 768 from Loop 456 to FM 22; lane closures.
Texas 155 — From Loop 323, resurfacing; expect delays.
Texas 64 — At Prairie Creek, bridge maintenance. Expect lane closures.
Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289 — Bridge replacement project; roads will be closed beginning July 12.
Interstate 20 — At the Van Zandt County line to Texas 110, mill and inlay operations.
U.S. 271 — From FM 16 going southwest to I-20, rehab, turn lanes and overlay. Expect lane closures and flaggers.
FM 47 — Safety improvement project; Watch for flaggers
Titus County
Texas 49 — Business U.S. 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic reduced to one lane.
U.S. 271 — At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
U.S. 271 — From 5.9 miles north of Texas 155 to 1.5 miles north of Texas 155, resurfacing.
U.S. 259 — From Meddlin Creek to 0.5 mile south of FM 450, resurfacing.
Van Zandt County
Texas 243 — Mill and inlay operations; expect delays.
I-20 — Texas 19 in Canton east to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview, metal beam guard fence improvements. Expect lane closures.
CR 2918 — CR 2918 at Steve’s Creek; CR 2708 at Caney Creek; CR 2319 at Alligator Creek, bridge replacements. Minimal traffic impact expected.
Texas 19 — Texas 243 in Canton south 13 miles to Henderson County line, widening and overlay work. Southbound lane closure.
Wood County
Texas 11 — East of Winnsboro, overlay operations. Expect lane closures; watch for flaggers.
Texas 37 — From Quitman city limit to Loop 564 in Mineola, pavement widening operations. Expect shoulder closures.
FM 2088 — On FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514, FM 515, FM 2966, improvements, Watch for flaggers.