Drivers who normally travel FM 450 South in Hallsville will need to find an alternative route Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation has announced. Union Pacific Railroad will close the highway to through-traffic for about 24 hours beginning at noon Friday to finish replacing rails on the track.
Traffic will be detoured on a signed route through Longview on U.S. 80, Loop 281 and Interstate 20.
Portable message boards have been placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn drivers of the scheduled closing. The schedule could change because of inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, TxDOT said.
For information, call the TxDOT Marshall maintenance section at (903) 935-2809.