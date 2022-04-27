The U.S. 259 bypass at Danville Road in Kilgore will likely be closed until about 4 p.m. after a fatal crash.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said at 10:40 a.m. that troopers were at the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road.
Dark said motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
At 11:17 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation’s Tyler district said officials are detouring northbound traffic on U.S. 259 around Danville road to Stone Road and back to the bypass. Southbound traffic was being routes to FM 2204 and then into Kilgore.
According to TxDOT, the road’s anticipated reopening is 4 p.m.