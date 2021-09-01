The U.S. 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall will be replaced during the next three years, according to plans approved in August by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The current overpass will be demolished and replaced one half at a time with a higher structure,” said Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “We will also be raising the new structure about 9 feet to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over the I-20 traffic lanes.”
The construction work will be done one side at a time so traffic can continue to use the route, according to TxDOT. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
East Texas Bridge of Longview was awarded the project with a bid of $11.9 million.
Work on the project should begin in October and take about 30 months to complete, Starkes said.