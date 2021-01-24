Stephen J. Cox has resigned as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, which includes the Longview area.
“The opportunity to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas has been a distinct honor and privilege for which I will be forever grateful,” Cox said in a statement. “The opportunity to serve the people of the great state of Texas, and to work alongside the fine men and women of our office, has been nothing short of humbling.”
In May 2020, after more than three years in the Office of the Associate Attorney General, former Attorney General William Barr appointed Cox as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas effective June 1.
During Cox’s tenure at the Eastern District of Texas, focused increased on complex fraud and white-collar enforcement, with a particular emphasis on health care, financial, and antitrust crimes and adopted new corporate enforcement policies, according to a statement from Cox’s office. He also launched a new transnational elder fraud initiative designed to target international crime rings targeting senior citizens; formed new partnerships and strike forces with law enforcement partners to leverage expertise and increase referrals and initiated a new violent crime enforcement blitz designed to thwart a rise in gun crimes in Port Arthur and the Golden Triangle.
Nicholas Ganjei, a career federal prosecutor and the Eastern District of Texas’ first assistant U.S. attorney, will serve as acting U.S. attorney.