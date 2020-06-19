For many Americans, when a politician makes decisions that threaten their freedoms or livelihoods, they have the chance to vote them out of office.
For Dreamers, or the children of undocumented immigrants, that is not an option. So when President Donald Trump threatened to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, recipients had to hold their breath and hope for the best.
Then on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the program can stay — for now.
DACA recipients often are called “Dreamers” because of similar earlier congressional legislation, the DREAM Act — Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors — that never passed.
DACA recipient Luis Perez said the program enabled him the ability to get a job, own a car, open a bank account and other opportunities citizens take for granted.
“DACA has allowed me to have a somewhat normal life, but if at any time they cut it off, I’m back to nothing. When Trump said they would cancel, my question was, ‘Then what?’” Perez said. “We don’t have any voice in our representation. … I’m at the mercy of whoever’s in charge.”
The ruling
DACA was introduced by former President Barack Obama in 2012. It currently protects about 700,000 young immigrants and children of immigrants from deportation, according to The New York Times.
The program shields people who were brought into the U.S. as children and did not have citizenship or legal residency status from deportation, according to The New York Times. Recipients have to reapply every two years, and it does not provide a pathway to citizenship.
Longview immigration attorney Jose Sanchez said the ruling does not mean the president cannot try to end the program again in the future. The ruling just said the way he tried was wrong.
Congress could pass a bill to keep the program, which Sanchez said it should already have done.
“The Trump administration did not take into consideration the negative effects of the future of the kids,” he said.
Some of the negative effects of taking away DACA could cause people to not be allowed to work or obtain medical insurance, or they could be deported, he said.
Life with DACA
Max Cervantes was only about 2 or 3 years old when his family immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, he said. He did not have a choice in the move or how his parents came to the country.
Because of DACA, he was able to get a driver’s license so he could legally drive. He could get a Social Security number, which meant he could get a job without using a fake ID or number, he said.
Cervantes works at East Texas Professional Credit Union and as a photographer, something he is able to do because of the program.
But the process of applying for and maintaining DACA is not easy, he said. Applicants have to fill out a lot of paperwork, pay $500, find documents that prove they were a child when they came to the United States, and the closest place to Longview to submit the paperwork is the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
“It was a pain,” Cervantes said. “It was expensive to do, and a lot of tedious paperwork, and I had to travel. I had to go to Frisco to get fingerprinted and stuff. It’s not like we just go and get our Social Security number.”
Maintaining DACA status also can be difficult, he said. Besides reapplying every two years, recipients have to keep a clean criminal record or the status is revoked, or they could be deported — while a lot of people who live in the U.S. can commit the same crimes and get a “slap on the wrist,” he said.
As a DACA recipient, Michelle Vazquez is the only person in her family with any type of legal status, she said.
“Without it, I would not be able to have the jobs that I have,” Vazquez said. “I would probably have to move back to Mexico, because there’s no opportunities here when you’re undocumented.”
Vazquez said she wanted to go into law enforcement or join the military, but she could not because she is not a U.S. citizen. Currently, she works as a receptionist with Sanchez at his law firm and is a corrections officer at a private-owned facility.
“Dreamers in general, all we want is the opportunity,” she said. “You have to be a lawful person in the U.S. and contribute to the U.S. to get DACA. When he wanted to take it away, it was devastating because all we want to do is work, pay taxes, go to school. Without it, people can’t go to college. It would take away opportunities.”
Perez also had difficulty finding work without a work permit, even though he went to Kilgore College, he said. Once DACA was passed, he was able to get a full-time job as the social media manager and graphic designer at RK Productions, where he was working part time.
DACA allowed him other rights, also.
“I was able to buy my own car; before that, I just had to buy cash cars,” Perez said. “It’s enabled me to travel in the United States; before that, we were scared to travel. It’s allowed me to have a safer and more normal lifestyle.”
Without the protections of DACA, Perez said he would be “back to nothing.”
“Canceling it without telling us what to do, then I can’t work,” he said. “It was kind of like, ‘We don’t like this program; we will do away with it, and if you’re on it, then good luck.’”
What’s next?
Vazquez said the way people see DACA recipients is “like an uphill battle.”
“You hear all these people say things like, ‘They need to get deported, they shouldn’t live here,’ and most of them are just not knowledgeable of what goes on. They don’t understand immigrants in general. We just want to live lawfully and contribute and pay taxes. We love living here,” she said. “It’s like, you lived here and all you want is to have the same opportunities everyone else has, and all you want is to contribute to the community, and the community doesn’t want you here.”
Next, Vazquez said she wants to see Dreamers get a path to residency and citizenship.
Perez also said he wants a path to citizenship.
“What I would like people to know more than anything, is that there is no one way or one path to citizenship for us,” he said. “I came here when I was 13. I’m now 29. I’ve spent more than half my life in this country. You’d think after that long, I’d be able to become a citizen. Believe me, if they gave us a path for citizenship, we would take it. I am happy that DACA didn’t get removed, but we need something that allows me to be a full member of society. I’d like to be like everybody else who doesn’t have to think about these issues.”
For Cervantes, Thursday’s decision was the bare minimum, he said.
“You still have to kind of constantly wait around to see if it will stay another year,” he said. “It’s great they decided to keep it, but, I mean, it’s still kind of living in limbo there.”
He said he wants to see amnesty for Dreamers and a concrete path to citizenship.
“We didn’t have a choice to come here,” Cervantes said. “We were children. We followed our parents; it was no fault of our own. I don’t know a lot about Mexico; the U.S. is my home. We are like the other people living here.”