Morning showers didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit in downtown Henderson as dozens turned out Saturday for the Celebration of Independence Parade.
Henderson Mayor John "Buzz" Fullen said the city of Henderson and community beautification program Keep Henderson Beautiful partnered six years ago to start the annual event.
“We missed one year because of COVID,” he said. “So, you might say this is our ‘come back’ parade.”
A light drizzle came down as participants marched from the First United Methodist Church parking lot, along East Main Street and then south to the Texas Bank parking lot.
An umbrella paired with red, white and blue clothing was the preferred attire for Brandi Sims and her family as they joined others along the parade route, waving to participants on decorated bicycles or patriotic floats or driving vintage cars as they passed by.
Fullen said the town of about 15,000 is a very patriotic community, so they were going to have the parade “wet or not.”
“It’s a togetherness thing. We’re a close community and we like to get together and have fun together — and we’re just glad to be here and to be able to celebrate this holiday.”
The city planned additional festivities for later in the day at Lake Forest Park with music, food trucks, bounce houses and fireworks.
“We even dyed the lake blue,” Fullen exclaimed.