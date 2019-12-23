Customers and community members are rallying around a Longview family whose restaurant was destroyed by fire Sunday night.
Investigators have determined that the fire at Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta was in the attic above the kitchen. Fire Marshal Kevin May called it a total loss but said no foul play is suspected.
While the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office probed the cause of the fire Monday, supporters of the Salihu family, who owns and operates Uncle Joe's, created a fundraising account on gofundme.com with a goal of raising $10,000 to help the family recover.
"Gino and Sabrina Salihu and their children have worked for years to create this amazing place: always full of love, laughter and amazing Italian food. They have shown so much love to so many of us, and it's our turn to show them how much they mean to our community," according to a statement on the fundraiser website.
More than $1,400 had been raised by Monday evening.
According to a statement by Longview Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.
Firefighters tried to take an offensive fire attack but had to transition to a defensive stance using two of the department's aerial trucks.
The department was dispatched to the scene about 11:15 p.m. Sunday and fought the fire for multiple hours. Traffic was shut down in both directions in the 400 block of Spur 63 for a period of time but was reopened before daybreak Monday.
"Nobody was there at the time" of the fire, May said. "The restaurant was closed."
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one medic unit and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.
The Salihus have been married about 25 years and have roots in Albania and Kosovo, they told the News-Journal in 2015. They moved to the U.S. 18 years ago and operated restaurants in the Fort Worth and Beaumont areas.
They have owned Uncle Joe's in Longview for at least seven years, taking over the restaurant that was originally started by Gino Salihu's uncle, the namesake for the former Joe's Pizza and Pasta.
As the investigation continued Monday, the restaurant took to Facebook to issue a short statement.
"Many of you may have already heard the horrible news that struck last night. We are still not sure of the cause of the fire but will keep you guys updated as the investigation continues. Thank you so much to everyone for the kind words and support during this difficult time. We really appreciate it and are forever grateful for this community," the statement read.