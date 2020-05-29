Valedictorian Hannah Carter
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Brandi Carter, Michael Carter
What organizations are you involved in? Systems go, NHS (Secretary), Softball, Powerlifting
What are your plans after high school? To go to Baylor University and Major in Neuroscience. Then after my 4 years in college go to medical school and become a surgeon.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher is Abbey Matatall because she has really helped me succeed in everything I do and she kept me on task.
What is your favorite high school memory? Launching our Goddard Rocket for systems go junior year.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Becoming Valedictorian.
Salutatorian Grayson E. Kowalik
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Shannon Kowalik, Scott Kowalik
What organizations are you involved in? FFA Reporter, Secretary, and Vice President, NHS, and Band.
What are your plans after high school? I will either be attending LeTourneau University to major in Business or Texas A&M University to major in Agribusiness.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher is Mr. Painter. He is kind, helpful, and a really good teacher.
What is your favorite high school memory? The first time we made it to the state competition in livestock judging.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Having straight A’s throughout all four years of high school and being salutatorian of my graduating class.