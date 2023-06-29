MARSHALL — No injuries were reported Wednesday after eight freight cars of a Union Pacific train derailed in Marshall, according to the city.
The cause of the derailment at Marshall Depot remains under investigation.
Union Pacific officials said the derailment occurred about 8 a.m. west of the intersection of Van Zandt Avenue and North Franklin Street.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, who responded to the scene, said officials don’t know how the derailment occurred, but "everybody's good," referring to the conductor and others onboard.
Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said there were no spills from the derailment requiring a HAZMAT response.
“These are car hauls, so we don’t have any hazardous materials issues to worry about,” Cooper said. “There are eight train cars rolled over. They were carrying 12 vehicles per car.”