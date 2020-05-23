Before the world ground to a near-halt because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, single mom Jacklyn Boyce usually worked three or four jobs at a time.
She said she worked full time as a caregiver in home health, part time as a licensed beautician and also with a family member at a business helping sell credit card processing machines to businesses. She also recently started writing for a new East Texas book series called “The Messy Buns Diaries,” but that doesn’t make money right now, she said.
“Everyone of those jobs shut down except for the home health care job,” she said, but even there, her hours were cut as steps were taken to reduce the possible exposure of clients to the new coronavirus.
She applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides monthly assistance for groceries, and qualified for $150 a month. That doesn’t stretch that far, the mother of three said, and her car broke down. She’s relied on her 18-year-old son who lets her borrow his truck when he’s not working, or on her grandmother or a co-worker to get to and from work.
“It was anxiety times 10 worrying about how I was going to get all my bills paid,” Boyce said.
Then, she heard about a program initiated by the Greater Longview United Way to assist people who experienced a job loss or loss in wages or “extraordinary costs” because of COVID-19, beginning on March 17. The Greater Longview United Way continues to accept donations for the program.
Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Donna Sharp said the program provides one-time assistance up to $1,000 to help a household with rent or mortgage payments or utilities, for instance. Child care costs, if a person had to pay for child care because the child was out of school and the parent had to work, also qualify.
“We did receive some beautiful donations from the community,” Sharp said, from familiar donors and some newcomers, ranging from $20 to thousands of dollars. United Way Worldwide also provided a $15,000 grant to the local United Way from federal funds that were provided to the larger organization.
Applications for assistance are available by calling the United Way’s INFOline at (903) 236-9211. Applicants must live in Gregg County, and they must able to provide proof of 90 days of income and verification of lost wages because of the pandemic.
“What we’re seeing is people that may be living paycheck to paycheck or maybe never needed assistance before,” Sharp said, and many of them don’t know what kind of help is available to them.
“We really are trying to reach the community and let them know we do have the funds,” she said, and also direct people to agencies that might be able to help them with other needs, such as food.
Most of the needs the United Way is seeing are for big-ticket items such as rent and mortgage.
“If they can get assistance with that, their food situation is better,” Sharp said.
While she declined to discuss the total amount that has been raised, she said the program has disbursed $33,600 through earlier this week, and more money is available.
“Until the funds are exhausted, we will keep helping folks,” Sharp said.
People the organization has assisted have been “so gracious,” she said, asking only for what they need. While people can’t apply for a second assistance, she wanted potential applicants to understand that if they lost wages because of the pandemic, even if they’re back at work now, they still may apply for assistance from Greater Longview United Way’s COVID-19 fund.
Boyce said she received money to pay her rent and water bill this month, and praised the United Way’s Community Services Manager Kathy Rae for assisting her as she completed the application process.
“I can’t tell you how much weight went off my shoulders because of (the assistance from Greater Longview United Way),” Boyce said.
She has to rebuild clientele to work as a beautician again, she said, but she’s returned to work full-time as a caregiver. Still, she’s missing the overtime she previously worked in the job, and her side job with the credit card processing business hasn’t returned.
“God’s going to always pave the way,” Boyce said. “He did that with the United Way.”
Longview resident Jacqueline Roberts said her hours were cut from 40 to 32 in April working in food service for Aramark at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
“That kind of hurt, because I was used to getting 40 hours plus four or five hours of overtime,” she said, and she had pressures beyond her own bills. She also was assisting her daughter, who lives with her four children in Houston, and her mother who lives in Galveston.
“It really hit me at the wrong time completely, but I didn’t know anything about United Way until I went to Longview Community Ministries to get some food and I was asking if they help on utilities or anything,” Roberts said.
Rae also was helpful and patient with her, she said.
“I turned around and told some other people that needed help to go there — don’t be ashamed to go there,” she said.
She said United Way paid her rent for May. She would have struggled to pay it on her own, she said, and it would have left her in a “predicament” with other bills. She’s hoping she’s returned to full-time status soon, she said.
“I only ask for (help) when I need it,” Roberts said.