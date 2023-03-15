Veterans of all discharge statuses will be eligible to receive assistance from a new partnership between the Greater Longview United Way and Combined Arms.
Combined Arms brings together veteran-focused nonprofits and agencies and communities across the nation committed to serving those who served. In a first for both organizations, it has partnered with the Greater Longview United Way via the Texas Veterans Network to provide resources to local veterans through the United Way's INFOLine.
The INFOLine of Gregg County is a free community Information and referral service that acts as a bridge between people who need help and assisting agencies. Some of the assistance offered includes rent, utilities, prescription medication and food as well as mental health counseling and more.
Executive Director Evan Dolive said the INFOLine includes a database of over 400 agencies in the Gregg County area and the new partnership will give veterans access to a "dedicated team of veteran service professionals who can help them navigate the complex network of resources available to them."
Veterans will be able to receive assistance by accessing benefits and services including education, job training, healthcare and counseling.
Dolive said there are many veterans in the area who don't know how to access their benefits or are even aware they have benefits coming toward them, he said.
"If we can be a place that veterans can call and we can connect them with a veterans specialist through Combined Arms then that's how we serve those who have served us," he said.
The organization wants to make sure veterans are taken care of and get everything they're entitled to for the service they provided the country, he added.
Now if someone calls the INFOLine, in addition to asking what kind of services they're seeking they're also asked if they are a veteran. If so, they're connected with Combined Arms which directs veterans to the resources they need, Dolive said.
A unique feature of Combined Arms is that veteran discharge status does not come into play when seeking assistance, he said.
"Meaning if someone was dishonorably discharged, Combined Arms will still work with that veteran and help them find the resources they need," he explained.
Veterans can access the INFOLine by calling 903-236-9211 or learn more by visiting longviewunited.org/missionunited. The INFOLine is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.