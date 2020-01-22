The Greater Longview United Way kicked off its free income tax preparation service Tuesday evening, and some of the people who showed up said they have been coming for years.
Venessa Morgan, a Longview resident who works with special-needs adults, said she has used the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program for five or more years.
Morgan and others said they like the service provided at the Broughton Recreation Center for reasons beyond it being free. The electronic filing service is available for people who earned as much as $60,000 in 2019.
“They are really nice, helpful,” Morgan said, referring to volunteers the United Way recruited to prepare the federal income tax returns for 2019.
“They make sure that everything is correct and because they are very thorough,” Morgan said. “It doesn’t cost any money, and it is stress-free.”
Amanda Corbett and her daughter, Briana Parra, both of Kilgore, made similar statements. Both women said they came for the third year.
“They are very helpful, not just because they are free, and they are very fast,” said Corbett, who works in medical transportation.
Corbett, Parra and Morgan were among nine taxpayers who arrived within five minutes after the United Way started the service at 5:30 p.m.
The opening began the organization’s 12th year of providing the service. Its volunteers processed 995 tax returns a year ago in which residents claimed more than $1 million in refunds, United Way Finance Director Eloisa Herrero said.
The United Way recruited 25 people who underwent 15 hours of training to prepare the tax returns, according to Herrero and Donna Sharp, United Way executive director.
“We can do any level of returns,” Sharp said. And while the volunteers can handle itemized deductions and investments, she said, “We cannot do married filing separately. It is out of scope for our certification (from the IRS).”
Five volunteers were available Tuesday evening to prepare the tax returns. One volunteer prepared the returns and a second volunteer reviewed the returns and filed them electronically, Sharp said.
The process generally takes no more than 30 minutes, and taxpayers who qualify for refunds could receive them as soon as two weeks, Herrero said.
Morgan, Parra and Corbett said they hope to receive refunds.
Morgan said this is the first year she has arrived early to obtain the service. She said she usually arrives between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and by the end of January.
The United Way will offer the service through April 14.