Former McDonald’s executive Terry Reese, presenter of the city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee’s Longview Listens sessions, will conduct a virtual event titled “Climate Control” from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/LongviewUnityandDiversity .
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Longview Listens session scheduled for Aug. 3 has been postponed, with a new date to be announced later.
The goal of the virtual presentation Thursday is to provide tips on how to engage in conversation related to the nation’s racial climate to bring about positive outcomes.
Reese held multiple positions throughout his career with McDonald’s, including vice president/managing director in South Africa and vice president training and learning development global, covering 119 countries.
Longview Listens is a three-part series, of which Reese has presented two, that deals with topics centered on unity, diversity, culture and other similar interests.
For information, call (903) 237-1019.