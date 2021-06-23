Late Longview News-Journal reporter Jimmy Daniell Isaac was recognized Wednesday during the Unity Honors Luncheon for his work promoting unity, diversity and inclusion in East Texas.
"He was not only a friend to me, but to many of us in this room and to this community at large," said Kasha Williams, a former city councilwoman who served as emcee of the luncheon. "He was truly an advocate for unity and diversity and inclusion — and he will be missed."
Isaac, who died in August, spent much of his career at the News-Journal where he covered happenings in the City of Longview, Gregg County and greater East Texas. Isaac wrote many stories over the years that shed light on issues, such as race relations, within the community.
In addition to his work at the newspaper, Isaac also was dedicated to serving his community from a civic standpoint. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Longview and served on the board of Special Health Resources of East Texas. He also volunteered with PFLAG Longview, a former organization that supported gay, lesbian, transgender and queer people and their families.
Isaac also was a longtime, dedicated member of the city's Unity and Diversity Committee. The Unity and Diversity Committee presents the annual Unity Honors Luncheon in partnership with the city of Longview and Partners in Prevention.
During a June 2020 meeting of the Unity and Diversity Committee, Isaac, 43, spoke to fellow members remotely from a hospital room in Dallas where he was being treated for complications stemming from a chronic heart condition. At the time, the committee was discussing George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minn., and protests that had sparked across the country in response to Floyd being killed by a white police officer.
"We've got to show that bravery," Isaac said during the meeting. Audio of Isaac's conversation with the committee was played during Wednesday's luncheon as part of the tribute to his life.
Isaac went on to say that he believes in "light and darkness, good and evil," and noted beautiful things and people, including his niece and nephew, in his own life.
"I think each of us either has a child or grandchild or a niece or a nephew ... We’re all concerned about our future but we’re also concerned about theirs. Let’s take this opportunity," Isaac said. "For me, sitting in this hospital bed and seeing just from social media and regular media, it’s a watershed moment. Let’s fight for it. Let’s fight for it. I’m fighting for it, and I’m fighting for my life. ... And every moment that I’m not fighting for my life, I am fighting for the future of my family."
Isaac's sister, Kambry Cox, said after Wednesday's luncheon that the family was honored to see Isaac recognized for his work, promoting unity and diversity in the community.
"On behalf of my family, it really touched our hearts that they thought enough of him to make this tribute," Cox said. "We’re so thankful for everything they’ve done since his passing. I’m so glad that he was a part of the Unity and Diversity Committee."