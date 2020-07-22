On a street in South Longview stand three houses, unnoticed, unpreserved, one even vandalized — but so far, none demolished — yet each an example of an experimental construction method by Longview’s noted late industrialist, R.G. LeTourneau.
Known as “Tournalaid” homes, the concrete houses were built in the 1940s — each in about a day.
Famous for his production of heavy earthmoving machinery, LeTourneau’s philosophy of “making the tool to make the thing” led him to also be a pioneer in prefabricated building construction.
In the mid-1940s, LeTourneau patented the Tournalayer, a 60-ton machine with 10-foot-tall tires, capable of producing a 30-ton, 720-square-foot concrete-and-rebar home in just more than a day’s time.
LeTourneau used the machine to build a small community of around 40 homes for employees near his then-new Longview plant. Three of those Tournalaid homes remain standing but vacant on MacArthur Street.
One former occupant, Margaret Moore, said she lived with her husband, David, and their three children in one of the flat-roofed, concrete homes in the early 1960s.
Moore said she has nothing but pleasant memories of living in the MacArthur Street rental home, but they stayed, she guessed, only about a year before moving.
With a fourth child on the way, the home with two small bedrooms was just too small for their growing family, she said.
Moore recalled the rent was about $40 a month.
“The floors had circulating hot water to warm them in the winter,” she said. “It was really nice to get up to a warm floor.”
According to research done by Everett E. Henderson Jr. of the University of Florida, Tournalaid house plans became more refined as each new house was analyzed, rethought and fine-tuned.
“Tournalayer was an all-inclusive house-casting system,” Henderson’s research states. “While the Tournalayer ‘automated’ the construction process of homes, the sequence of operations necessary to form the home was actually quite complex.”
It turned out, the system was not suitable for building individual homes, Henderson says in his research.
“There was an efficiency in numbers, and creating one-offs with this machine was not a resourceful use of materials,” he writes. “In effect, the Tournalayer was not a house-making tool, but a community forming tool.”
And communities were what the Tournalayer built.
At a centralized construction site, the machine would be used to lift an outer mold and place it over the inner mold after window and door frames along with electrical conduit and plumbing were placed.
Concrete was then poured over the top to fill the cavities, and it was left to set. The Tournalayer would then transport the entire construction to its final site within the community of homes.
With the first community being built in Vicksburg, Miss., where LeTourneau had a manufacturing plant, his second community was located near his Longview plant, which is now owned by the Komatsu Mining Corp.
Other communities were established in other parts of Texas, along with California, Arizona, Israel, Argentina and Brazil.
Ron Hefley with Preservation Longview, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving significant historical sites and revitalizing neighborhoods in Longview, said he knew of no current efforts to preserve the remaining Tournalaid structures.
Hefley said the group has no information about the homes because Preservation Longview is focused on the older, historical homes of the area.
City of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara said no current permits have been issued for demolition of the properties.
Komatsu Mining Corp. senior human resources manager Dan Flournoy said other examples of LeTourneau’s concrete building construction still are being used as office buildings, onsite, at the company’s Longview facility.
Flournoy also said the company is making efforts to purchase all of the properties along MacArthur Street, a move that would relieve the city of the duty to provide services to those properties.