East Texas could see up to an inch of snow, according to a winter weather advisory issued for Gregg and some surrounding counties.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory to begin at 6 a.m. Friday and last until midnight Saturday. It includes Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Cass, Marion, Morris and other counties in East Texas and reached into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
Snow is expected, according to the advisory, and an accumulation of snow up to 1 inch is possible as temperatures are forecast to dip down to the upper 20s.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
The advisory area includes several counties in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District.
The district’s spokeswoman Heather Deaton on Thursday issued a statement that TxDOT is pretreating bridges and overpasses Thursday and Friday “due to the possibility of some wintry precipitation Friday night.”
TxDOT vehicles were set to be spreading brine, a solution that is designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.
The Atlanta District is comprised of Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Titus, Panola and Upshur counties.