A public meeting has been called for Wednesday afternoon to consider funding and strategies for transportation plans around Longview over the next two years.
The policy board of the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
Policy board members are elected officials from Longview, White Oak, Gladewater and Gregg County and representatives from Texas Department of Transportation districts in Tyler and Atlanta who oversee Longview-area road projects.
Wednesday's meeting agenda includes consideration and approval of the Unified Planning Work Program, which outlines transportation planning activities that the MPO will accomplish in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
Among the transportation projects scheduled in the next two years are the beginning phases for road widening on Harrison Road and George Richey Road west of Texas 300, along with phases 2 and 3 of the Guthrie Creek Trail.
To view the Unified Planning Work Program online, visit longviewtexas.gov/2173 .
Transportation Planning Manager Macie Wyers also will update the policy board about Mobility 2045, which is the Longview area's defining vision for addressing the multimodal transportation needs of the community for the next 25 years or more.
The public is invited to attend the meeting and will be given an opportunity to comment. The meeting will be livestreamed on CityView Municipal TV at LongviewTexas.gov/CityView and on Longview Cable TV, Channel 5.