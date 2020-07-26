The Longview Police Department (LPD) canceled an Amber Alert after a 3-year-old child was found.
Police said she is now with a parent.
No information has been released on any charges.
The child was missing since July 15.
Here is the original report from this morning:
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Neveah Chaseberry was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 15 at 210 Melton Street, near Timpson Park, in Longview. The child stands 2-foot-6 and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing. Officials are also searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53.