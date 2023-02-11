Longview ISD has removed the possible termination of a high school culinary arts teacher from its Monday board meeting agenda, but that doesn't mean Joshua Fahrenholt-Hunt is going back to the classroom.
Hunt on Saturday said he received a letter from the district, through his attorney, late Friday.
"By letter dated Feb. 8, 2023, you were advised of the Superintendent's intent to recommend the termination of your employment at the February 13, 2023, meeting of the LISD Board of Trustees," says the Friday letter from Shalona McCray, LISD chief human resources officer. "You will remain on administrative leave with pay until further notice...."
That means he will not be allowed to return to the classroom.
Hunt said his contract with the district expires in May.