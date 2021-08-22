Police say one person was arrested and another was severely wounded following a reported shootout early Sunday morning.
Longview Police arrested 20-year-old Willie Brasher III of Longview. Brasher was transported to the Gregg County Jail and booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
According to the Longview Police Department, around 1:15 a.m., Longview police responded to the Maverick on the Loop apartment complex, located at 2801 Bill Owens Pkwy, in regards to a shooting.
When officers arrived they say they discovered a victim lying on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, and a suspect with a single gunshot wound. Longview Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also treated and released at a local hospital.
Longview police officers believe the suspect brought a rifle to the victim’s home and involved himself in a domestic dispute. They say the suspect had ample opportunity to leave the location or call the police but failed to do so. The victim entered his own residence and the gunfight ensued, where the suspect ultimately shot the victim, according to the police.
This is still an active investigation and more details may be released at a later date. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110.