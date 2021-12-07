UPDATE: The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center reported at 11:09 a.m. that its power has been restored, and adoptions are set to resume at noon.
PREVIOUS: A power outage in the western part of the city is affecting the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
The outage area included 105 customers at 10:45 a.m., according to information on the AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. website, in an area that included Pine Tree Middle School, Lear Park and the REO Starplex and Event Center.
After posting on its Facebook page at 6:30 a.m. that the power was out, Pine Tree Middle School updated at 10:32 a.m. that the power was back on.
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center posted around 10 a.m. on its Facebook page that the power was out, noting that the outage could affect its hours of operation for the day.
“The work goes on, even in the dark,” the post said. “Currently we have no phones but we are still responding to emails and social media messages.”