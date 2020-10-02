All Gregg County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff this past week, according to recently re-released — and corrected and updated — state data.
The Texas Education Agency and Texas Department of State Health Services now require schools to submit weekly COVID-19 data to be released on the its website.
When the data was originally published, it showed most East Texas districts to be at state numbers with less than 1% of student cases reported. White Oak ISD was the only Gregg County district above 1% at 1.63%. Henderson ISD was at 2%.
The next day, the data was removed because of “issues.”
“On September 24, slight discrepancies were discovered within the first round of COVID-19 district-level case data,” the TEA said in a statement. “Specifically, DSHS and TEA realized that two technical issues required remediation. The first resulted from integrating the school COVID case report data set with the school enrollment data set.
“The second was the addition of 275 reported student cases and 203 reported staff cases of COVID-19 submitted by districts after the initial submission period. In an effort at greater transparency and the most accurate case numbers, the cumulative case total was updated to reflect these new report submissions.”
According to the Texas Tribune, the data is still messy and challenging to comprehensively analyze. The district-by-district breakdown hides case numbers for districts with fewer than 50 students attending in person, to protect individuals’ privacy, making it impossible to calculate exact percentages or totals.
The 333 school districts with hidden case numbers reported more COVID-19 cases than students enrolled in person, which is almost certainly inaccurate, according to the Tribune. They account for about 1,200 total cases in students and about 1,500 total cases in staff members, according to a Texas Tribune analysis.
Of the data that is not hidden, the broader analysis appears to remain unchanged: The vast majority of known cases among Texas public school students who have returned to classrooms were found in middle and high school students, the Tribune reported. To date, districts said most infections were either contracted off campus or their source of exposure was unknown. A very small percentage of cases was reported as contracted at school.
On Thursday, the data was uploaded again with new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 21 through 27.
In Gregg County school districts, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state last week.
Kilgore ISD is the Gregg County district that reported the largest increase last week with eight students having new confirmed cases and one staff member. The new total cases reported at Kilgore is 18 in students and 20 in staff members.
Longview ISD reported five new student cases and one new staff case. According to the data, the total cases reported in the district includes 46 students and 20 staff.
At Pine Tree ISD, two new student cases were reported to the state and no new staff cases. The cumulative case count is now 17 students and five staff members.
Only one new case was reported at Spring Hill ISD, and it was a student. The district has now reported eight student cases and three staff cases.
In White Oak ISD, three new cases were reported, all were students. The new cases bring the district total to 25 students and 13 staff since the start of the school year.
Gladewater ISD reported one new case in the district in a staff member. The district’s new total is two staff and six student cases.
Three new cases were reported at Sabine ISD; two were students, bringing the cumulative total to three students and four employees.
Outside of Gregg County, some districts in the region reported significant increases.
Hallsville ISD reported seven new cases, four of which were students, bringing the district total to 14 students and ten staff.
Another eight cases were reported at Henderson ISD, only one on which was a student. The district provides updated COVID-19 case counts on its website, which said Thursday there have been 122 cases reported in the district.
Across the state, the Tribune reported that from late July through Sept. 27, Texas districts reported 5,725 known cases of COVID-19 among the more than 1 million students in the state who are attending classes in person. The state has about 5.5 million public school students. That is less than 1%, though the data is certainly an undercount as the estimated number of students attending public schools in person has dipped slightly from a previously reported 1.1 million, due to data reporting and processing issues, the agencies say.
About 4,132 staff members have reported COVID-19 infections over the same time period, though the state does not report or keep track of how many of the 800,078 total salaried, hourly and contracted school employees are back to work in person.