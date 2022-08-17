Major renovations at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview are on track to be completed this fall.
As part of the bond package approved by voters in 2018, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.
Updates at Broughton, which have a cost of about $5.7 million, started in June 2021, and renovations include work to the entry; construction of an additional gymnasium; and extra parking and updates to current facilities. Broughton’s park will have an extended trail, improved basketball courts and a plaza for hosting outdoor events.
Longview Parks Director Scott Caron said that RLM General Contractors has made great progress on the facility, and the interior of the building is almost finished.
The parking lot, paving and landscaping are still being worked on. These and other small areas still remain before a walk-through can be done on the facility, Caron said.
"Typically, when we get to this point (in a project), we do a walk-through and ... identify all of the outstanding items and issues that need to be completed by the contractor," Caron said. "Depending on how many items that are left, it can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months."
During a walk-through, a "punch list" is typically used to pinpoint items that still need work, he said. The punch list is a record of all of the items in the project.
"Maybe this light switch doesn't work or they need to repaint an area because the paint chipped — it could be real small stuff," Caron said.
Large items also can be identified during a walk-through, which makes the process an important final step before completion.
With only minor work remaining, some furnishings have started to be moved into the building, Caron said. He said he expects that by early September, fixtures such as some of the fitness equipment and other furniture can start to be moved in, as well.
The Parks Department is still aiming for the facility to be complete and operational by the fall, although no definite date has been set, Caron said.
The Broughton Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard originally was built in 1978 at a cost of $388,000 on a 19-acre site that was then know as Sixteenth Street Park. The 14,50-square-foot indoor facility contained classrooms, a darkroom, a kiln room for ceramics, a game room, a kitchen and offices as well as the gymnasium.
Over the years, the community hub has served as a polling location, housed a library extension, provided space for public meetings and been a place to learn everything from disco dancing to French cooking.