A foundation for one of the state’s oldest Boy Scout troops has turned its focus to restoring the troop’s home of 78 years, now that it has received a sought-after historical designation from the city of Longview.
Boy Scout Troop 201’s cabin in Teague Park was officially designated a local historical landmark Thursday by the City Council. The designation, which also was backed by the city’s Historic Preservation and Planning and Zoning commissions, is meant to protect the structure from any demolition or significant alterations through city ordinances.
The Troop 201 Foundation is working with architects to design renovations to the cabin that was first built in 1941 but has no air conditioning or central heating. Another challenge is making the structure more visually appealing and more comfortable to Scouts while keeping its historical fabric, said consultant Allen McReynolds and foundation President Jay Bissell.
Because the cabin has seen multiple alterations and additions over the years, the foundation has set a goal of restoring the cabin to how it looked in 1965-67, though it’s searching for photos from that time to pinpoint the cabin’s exact appearance.
Before that restoration, making the cabin’s interior comfortable in the chilly winters and sultry East Texas heat is the first priority.
McReynolds said the foundation wants to begin with installing an air conditioning and heating system with ducts.
“Many of the windows are boarded up, so there’s no opportunities for ventilation nor air conditioning, so the first two priorities would be to run ducts and blowing insulation in the original cabin, figure out what we’re going to do about insulation on the newer portion, and then run air conditioning ducts through here for air conditioning and heating, then replace the two exterior doors... with temperature-controlled, fireproof doors,” McReynolds said.
Replacing the doors as well as the windows is the step that will make the cabin energy efficient and also allow for natural lighting and exterior views from the inside, they said. But because the cabin is a historical structure, replacing the windows and several other planned renovations won’t be a simple fix.
“The windows are a trick,” McReynolds said, “because many of them don’t match as you walk around, so we can’t go to Home Depot and buy one ... that’s got a wood exterior that we can stain to make it look like a 1940 double hung window.”
With the local historical landmark designation in place, the city’s planning department wants the windows to match the windows that were installed more than 50 years ago, “but we desperately need this,” McReynolds said.
“There’s air leaking around each window. They don’t function so we can’t really open them on a beautiful spring day or fall day when the young men or young women are here utilizing it to enjoy cross-ventilation, and if we install air conditioning, it’s just going to leak right out of the windows and the doors,” he added.
While windows, doors and AC are the priorities, a new roof is also in order, as well as where to put the condenser and installing interior insulation.
“Once we’ve done that much, I don’t want to say take a deep breath, but we’ve done a lot,” McReynolds said.
There’s more they want to do, however.
Another priority of the foundation is converting the cabin’s existing bathroom into an upgraded one that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other ideas involve a kitchenette for food assembly, he said.
There also are plans for the exterior of the mostly log structure, including its 1960s creosote siding and the need for drainage around it.
For all of these issues, the foundation is calling on Fort Worth historic preservation architect Nancy McCoy for assistance as well as local architect Jim Hugman.
Foundation leadership, which includes Mark Moseley and Ken Raney, also are pushing for the removal of a dirt-floor boatshed that was attached to the structure at one time.
“I don’t think it was here in the 1960s,” McReynolds said.
Instead, he wants more windows.
“The more glass that’s in here, the more user-friendly I think for the kids.”
The foundation was created by a longtime member of the group who is now deceased, Bissell said. It owns the cabin, but the city of Longview owns the property, which is part of Teague Park.
Trinity Episcopal Church also has a role as the responsible party and licensee for Troop 201, he said
“We have a license with the city for the building to be here,” Bissell said, “so we’re responsible and kind of overseeing this project that’s going to take place here.”
The foundation hopes to make air conditioning upgrades in 2020.