GILMER — Dogs and livestock missing or displaced after storms ravaged Upshur County have found new shelter thanks to a state emergency response team.
Animal Investigation and Response, a nonprofit, animal protection organization based in Fort Worth, has set up a shelter at the East Texas Yamboree Livestock Grounds in Gilmer to provide care and assistance to animals affected by Monday’s natural disaster.
The organization works with law enforcement agencies and counties to care for animals in the wake of natural and manmade disasters, said Kim Meloncon, director of emergency sheltering for the group.
“After the tornadoes hit, Upshur County reached out to us because Upshur County does not have an animal shelter, and there are animals that have been displaced due to the tornadoes,” she said. “Whether those are owned animals where people’s houses are gone or animals that got loose during the tornadoes.”
Pet owners who lost their homes in the tornadoes can drop off their dogs or livestock at the shelter for care through April 15. Additionally, dogs or livestock that appear lost can be brought to the shelter and the nonprofit organization will attempt to reunite them with their owners. The service is provided at no charge to Upshur County residents impacted by the storm.
“Typically, in this instance, we are here for the animals that are impacted by the disaster zone,” Meloncon said. “So we have had people bring us at-large animals, meaning that they are in the disaster zone and an animal showed up on their property or a deputy finds an animal in the rubble.
"The other situation is where people have lost their homes or have had significant damage to their homes and just need a temporary place for their pets to be. So people may come to us if their home is gone and just need a place to be. We will watch after their pets and care for their pets for a short time while they get back on their feet.”
Animal Investigation and Response has kennels, provides food and water and cares for animals' needs, including assisting with short-term issues that may require the assistance of a veterinarian, she said. Additionally, dogs are walked several times per day, and volunteers offer “love” to the dogs, Meloncon said.
“I want to let everybody in Upshur County that has been impacted by this disaster and is in the disaster zone know that if they do have any needs for their animals, we will do what we can to make sure they get the resources they need,” she said.
Animal Investigation and Response plans to be available in Upshur County until the middle of April, but Meloncon said its team will stay longer if there is a continued need and if the organization is able.
Residents who are missing a pet after the storms are encouraged to check the organization’s Facebook page to view an album called “Found Dogs from Upshur County Tornadoes.”
Those who want to report a missing animal can also contact the agency at (817) 381-2174.