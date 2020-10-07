An Upshur County cleanup day is set 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the county pug mill in the Pritchett area on Cottonwood Road off FM 1404.
Items that can be dropped off include appliances, computer towers, batteries and various metals. Excluded items include chemicals, liquids, paint, construction materials, tires, shingles, Freon and any wood that can be burned in a burn pile.
The cleanup day is available only to households and not businesses. There is a limit of one trip for trucks/trailers and two trips for cars, trucks or SUVs.
A voter registration card or vehicle registration is required to show Upshur County residency.
Call (903) 680-8154 or (903) 790-1741 for information.