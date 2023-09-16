GILMER — Upshur County commissioners on Friday approved the county’s 2023-24 budget, which allocates funding for the county’s courthouse restoration project, internet database upgrades and employee pay raises.
Commissioners unanimously approved the $18.6 million budget and also lowered the county’s property tax rate from 59.9 cents per $100 of property valuation to 49.6 cents. However, higher property valuations mean residents will pay more.
The average value of a homestead in the county this year is $195,845, up from $158,806 last year, said County Judge Todd Tefteller. Taxes on such a property will rise by $20.14 this year, he said.
Because county property values have risen, the county will collect $1,123,115 more during the upcoming fiscal year than it did last year. That’s an 8.23% increase. The majority of that money will be used to fund the restoration of the county’s 90-year-old courthouse.
The budget dedicates roughly $280,000 to give $1,200 pay raises to county employees, although a few employees will receive more. The county has 208 employees.
The budget also sets aside about $591,000 to implement a new computer database system for the court clerk, jail and district attorney’s office.
The county has no debt, Tefteller said.
Two Upshur County residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, which was for the tax rate approval. Both expressed concern about property tax increases.
“We don’t like it,” Sherryanna VanZandt said. “Who likes to be told something they have is going to cost them more money? Nobody does. It doesn’t matter if it’s our britches or our shoes.”
Jeff Decker expressed frustration that the valuation of his home increased drastically from one year to the next, making his tax bill higher. He’s paying more in county and school property taxes.
“Guess what I’m trying to decide? Do I sell my house now? Because the tax increase is going to be close to $2,000 from what I was paying last year,” Decker said. “So, when you have a fixed income, it’s hard to try to figure this stuff out. And that’s where everybody gets irritated.
“To me, it seems like I’m being charged big city taxes, and I have a trash road out in front of me. Where’s my taxes going to?”
Tefteller said he empathized with county residents who are paying more. He said taxes on his properties have risen as well.
Maintaining the hundreds of miles of road in the county is expensive, Tefteller said. Paving one mile of roadway costs about $300,000.
“Our county budget is miniscule,” he said. “We have to put Band-Aids on stuff.”
Commissioner Gene Dolle said he expects the county’s roads to improve thanks to the leadership of Phil Stegall, the county’s new road and bridge administrator.
“Things will be changing because he’s doing a good job,” Dolle said.
Commissioner Dustin Nicholson said county departments work on a tight budget, and officials try to spend conservatively.
The county’s tax rate figures are contingent upon Texas voters approving a tax reform measure on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Also Friday, commissioners lifted the burn ban that was implemented in July. The court will reconsider it at its next meeting.