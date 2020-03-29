Upshur County commissioners Tuesday are scheduled to decide early voting details for a July 14 primary runoff election.
Kent Abernathy and Michael Ashley are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Pct. 3 commissioner, while David Thompson and Larry Sewell are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Pct. 4 constable.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the runoff originally scheduled for May to be pushed back to the summer.
Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse in Gilmer.
Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live. Go to the Upshur County website and click on the Facebook limk.
No members of the public will be allowed to attend the meeting unless permission is granted by the county judge, and questions should be submitted through the county’s Facebook page before 9 a.m. Tuesday.