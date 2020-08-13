Upshur County commissioners are set to discuss and take action Friday on the proposed 2020-21 tax rate.
The court also is scheduled to discuss and take action to approve a contract between the county and NCIC Inmate Communications of Longview to add video calls to the jail’s phones.
Also on the agenda is a presentation on the county’s health insurance plan and action to approve installing a rose garden around the courthouse as part of an Eagle Scout project.
Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Friday on the third floor of the Upshur County Courthouse in Gilmer.