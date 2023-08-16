GILMER — Upshur County might not receive as much money to restore its courthouse as state officials previously said.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said Tuesday that the Texas State Historical Commission, which is partially funding the county’s restoration of its 90-year-old courthouse, could reduce the amount of extra funding it was planning to put toward the project.
The historical commission previously awarded the county a $5.2 million grant, and, in July, the commission raised that amount by $2.386 million. However, the additional $2.386 million may be cut to less than $1 million, Tefteller said during Tuesday's regular commissioners court meeting.
“Whatever additional amount they give is certainly going to be appreciated,” Tefteller said.
The courthouse in Gilmer will be restored to its original 1933 appearance while retaining modern amenities such as air conditioning, internet infrastructure and handicap accessibility equipment.
The historical commission’s $5.2 million grant will not change, Tefteller said.
The commission voted to give additional funding to counties selected for Round 12 of the Historic Courthouse Preservation Program, which includes Upshur County. Now, however, the commission is considering using some of that money to make emergency repairs to other ailing courthouses across the state, Tefteller said.
“You have to understand, from their position, 11 other counties did without severely needed repairs so we could get ours renovated, so they’re thinking, ‘You guys are lucky, but not that lucky, because there’s a lot of counties pulling on us for those same funds,’ ” Tefteller said. “But the architect, and (Marion County) Judge (Leward) LaFleur, and our state rep and our state senator is helping us, saying, ‘You need to fund the full amount that you said we could probably get.’”
LaFleur is advising Upshur County officials on their project. Marion County’s courthouse has been restored through the same state program.
Tefteller said the county could have to pay up to $7.6 million for its share of the restoration project, though he said he hopes that amount will be reduced with the additional state funding.
“We think we’re going to be able to get this done without going into debt to do it,” Tefteller said. “I’m on the record as being for it because Upshur County courthouse is a fixture in this community.”
Commissioners signed a contract Tuesday with J.C. Stoddard Construction Co. of San Antonio for the restoration project. The contract amount is $12.297 million.
The Tuesday meeting was the first in the temporary courthouse across the street from the county courthouse. County offices have been relocated to prepare for construction work, which is expected to begin in October, LaFleur said.
The construction might not affect this year’s East Texas Yamboree, which has used the courthouse lawn in its festivities for years. A temporary safety fence will be installed around the courthouse square during the construction project, but the fence may not go up until after this year’s festival, Tefteller said.
“You may get to have the carnival one more year up here, but it’s not a promise,” he said.
In other news at Tuesday's meeting:
Commissioners voted to spend $172,000 to implement a new database system connecting the county jail, district attorney’s office and county clerk’s office.
The court voted in July to contract with Tyler Technologies for county database services. On Tuesday, members voted to implement the Tyler Technologies Enterprise Corrections Software.
The software will serve several purposes, officials said. It will make the transfer of inmate information between the three offices smoother, ensuring that criminal indictments are completed within the required 90-day timeframe.
The majority of the one-time implementation cost will be paid for with $170,000 in interest from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act loan, County Auditor Connie Williams said.
The county will have to spend $66,000 annually to maintain the system. That money will come from the general fund.
The vote to implement the program was 4-1. Commissioner Dustin Nicholson voted against it after inquiring about the cost.
Commissioners on Wednesday also gave preliminary approval to the county’s property tax rate reduction for the next fiscal year. The county’s proposed rate is 49.6 cents per $100 valuation, down from the current rate of 59.9 cents.
The new tax rate will be the lowest since 2011, Tefteller said. However, higher property appraisals mean taxpayers may not see significant savings.
The public hearing for the next fiscal year’s budget is Aug. 31, while the new tax rate and budget are set to be adopted Sept. 15.
Commissioners also voted Wednesday to extend the county burn ban until the next meeting.