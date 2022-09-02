Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn has been suspended with pay until her term ends in December.
The decision Thursday by visiting Judge Jack Carter came after three plaintiffs — attorneys David Griffith, Matthew R. Patton and Brandon Winn — filed a petition in July seeking Bunn's removal from office for failure or refusal "to be present in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center and (neglecting) her duties as district clerk.”
Additionally, Bunn was accused in the petition of delegating her duties to improperly trained employees who didn't have the knowledge to complete necessary tasks. The petition also stated that Bunn consistently failed to properly process filings, including civil, criminal, warrant information and invoices for court-appointed attorneys on civil and child protective service cases.
The petition referred to the District Clerk's Office as being in "utter disarray."
Bunn didn't respond to a request for comment Friday but previously said the claims were a personal attack against her. She detailed an injury that she sustained on the job in March 2019 and cited the incident for why she wasn't present in the office.
“They’re saying this because they think I’m on an extended vacation, and I’m not,” she said previously. “I would be there every day if I could be. They don’t know my injuries. They think I’m not hurt.”
Nicole Hernandez, who won the March primary, has been appointed interim district clerk and will take over permanently in January.
She could not be reached for comment Friday.
On Friday, Griffith said he was satisfied with the result of the hearing and it was time to move on from the situation.
"We need to put this behind us and get on down the road so the (District Clerk's) Office will start functioning now," he said.
He said that while he didn't believe Bunn deserved to be paid for the rest of the year, he understood the cost of litigation.