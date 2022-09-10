The Upshur County district judge was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer.
Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
Webb said after posting bond, Fowler was released from jail.
Upshur County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at about 10 p.m. Friday to a wreck on Texas 154 east of Gilmer, according to Webb. The investigation, Webb said, “resulted in the arrest” of Fowler, who is the 115th District Court judge and former county judge in Upshur County.
“The Department of Public Safety is the primary investigating agency in this case,” the statement from Webb said. “Any further inquiries should be directed to the Mount Pleasant Office of the Department of Public Safety.”