Upshur County economic proposal still pondered by commissioners

GILMER — An idea to create a nonprofit Upshur County economic development group wasn’t finalized Wednesday after commissioners said they needed more time to think it over.
That idea is the Upshur County Economic Development Partnership, a proposed organization that would foster growth in the county using donated funds in its initial year and county funds in successive years.
Gilmer businessman Steve Dean said the partnership would be modeled after a similar agency in Waller County, northwest of Houston.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said he wanted to look into the Waller County Economic Development Partnership before taking action on a similar local initiative, though he said there’s nothing wrong in having as much support for Upshur growth as possible.
“I don’t see what harm it would be in having more cheerleaders and getting other people motivated,” Tefteller said. He said he’s noticed how the proximity to Longview has fostered growth in Hallsville and Harrison County but not so much for Upshur County.
“We have growth from Gregg County … but sometimes, you’ve got to think why is everything moving over (to Hallsville) instead of coming here?”
Several concerns were raised about Dean’s idea Wednesday, mostly that other agencies are working for economic development for the Upshur County or for cities in the county.
Big Sandy City Secretary Laura Rex asked that commissioners wait on the idea because most of the cities, including Big Sandy, were unaware of Dean’s plan and had economic development agencies of their own.
“We have not been contacted in any way,” Rex said. “I reached out to Gladewater, and they were not aware of it at all.”
Julie York, community services manager for the East Texas Council of Governments, said her agency has its regionally driven East Texas Economic Development District that has two representatives from Upshur County serving on its board.
“We do help with the economic development needs of counties,” York said. “There may be a gap, but there’s definitely economic development representation for Upshur County and the entire region.”
Dean said his agency would require a $40,000-a-year budget that would include his $25,000 annual salary, but Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes said the county might have to cut elsewhere in its budget if it starts funding the program.
“I understand what you’re doing,” Manes told Dean, “and I think it’s a really good thing, but you’re asking us to cut.”