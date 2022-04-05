An Upshur County Jail inmate died Tuesday in his cell after an "unknown medical emergency," according to Sheriff Larry Webb.
Mark Wayne Stovall, 53, of Winnsboro was found unresponsive Tuesday in his cell by jail staff members, who were conducting a scheduled check, Webb said. At the time, Stovall was on medical watch.
Jail staff members began performing CPR on Stovall until they were relieved by EMS personnel, Webb said. However, Stovall was unable to be revived.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton pronounced Stovall dead and ordered his body sent to Tyler for an autopsy. The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation.
Stovall had been booked into the jail March 31 on a bond forfeiture warrant for possession of a controlled substance.